Osaka, Japan – It was announced at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, that the Japan Culture Center (JCC) will be developed in the United Arab Emirates as a landmark destination celebrating and sustaining Japan’s cultural heritage and contemporary artistry.

Conceived by Al Ahli Holding Group (AAHG) in line with the UAE’s philosophy of cooperation and cultural diplomacy, the initiative exemplifies the nation’s enduring belief in contributing for the betterment of mankind.

Unveiled on the closing day of Expo 2025 Osaka, the Japan Culture Center is presented as the UAE’s parting gift to Japan, a gesture of friendship, respect, and shared purpose that will continue to inspire collaboration and creativity long after the Expo concludes.

Reflecting the UAE’s leadership legacy, from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the project stands as a living example of the UAE’s commitment to fostering creativity, understanding, and cultural sustainability among nations.

The announcement was led by H.E. Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, in the presence of the project’s key creative figures, Kengo Kuma, Paul Tange, Fumio Nanjo, and Toshio Shimizu, along with Ali Alyammahi and Noora Alyammahi from Al Ahli Holding Group.

“This initiative reflects the shared vision of the UAE and Japan for cultural diplomacy, to celebrate the heritage of nations and foster dialogue between them,” said H.E. Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim. “The Japan Culture Center will serve as a living platform for cultural and economic exchange, ensuring that traditions are not only honored, but sustained and reimagined for generations to come. It stands as a true expression of the values of respect, openness, and collaboration that define the partnership between our two nations.”

The Japan Culture Center forms the centerpiece of the Multiverse Project being developed by Al Ahli Holding Group, a multifaceted ecosystem celebrating the intersection of art, design, education, and sustainability.

The district comprises three defining elements:

The Artist Building, designed by Paul Tange of Tange & Associates, this architectural first-of-its-kind will house over one thousand artist residences, creating a vertical creative hive where collaboration and exchange shape a living canvas of innovation.

The Curatorial Program, envisioned by Fumio Nanjo and Toshio Shimizu, this dual curatorial framework bridges the modern and traditional faces of Japan, curating a balance between evolving creativity and enduring craftsmanship.

The Japan Culture Center (JCC), designed by Kengo Kuma, one of the world’s most revered architects, the JCC redefines what a cultural center can be. Through his signature use of natural materials, spatial harmony, and sustainable design, Kuma-san has envisioned a village-like complex where making, learning, and living are interconnected, a space where culture becomes an experience rather than an exhibition.

Together, these components embody the UAE’s belief that true progress lies in cooperation and cultural continuity, not competition, and that the preservation of creativity is an act of service to humanity itself.

At its core, the Japan Culture Center is both a cultural sanctuary and an economic enabler. It provides a platform for Japan’s media companies, master artisans, publishers, creators, and small enterprises to share their craft and knowledge with the world, fostering new opportunities for vocational training, residencies, creative collaborations, and cross-border partnerships across the Middle East, Africa and West Asia.

From tea ceremony, Manga, Anime, budō, and calligraphy to fashion, media arts, robotics, and design, the JCC’s multidisciplinary programming invites participation rather than observation. Visitors will experience culture as a living, evolving dialogue that connects generations and geographies.

“I have always been fascinated by the beauty and depth of Japanese culture — from its timeless traditions to its bold modern creativity,” said Mohammed Khammas, Group CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group. “It is a privilege to bring this vision to life, alongside masters such as Kengo Kuma and Paul Tange, whose architectural ingenuity has given form to our shared belief that creativity can be both human and enduring. Together with the curatorial vision of Fumio Nanjo and Toshio Shimizu, this project becomes more than a collection of buildings — it becomes a living bridge between our nations. The Japan Culture Center represents our belief that while structures may rise and fade, culture, artistry, and friendship endure across generations.”

