In its second panel discussion of the season, the TAMAKAN Program, now in its sixth consecutive year, welcomed Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, General Manager, Head of Human Resources Group at National Bank of Kuwait (NBK). During the session, he shared his extensive experience and journey of contributing to Kuwait's largest banking institution with the Kuwaiti youth.

The panel discussion saw an enthusiastic exchange, with Mr. Al-Ablani discussing key skills essential for the labor market. He emphasized the importance of continuous education, self-development, effective communication, and contributing positively to the work environment. Al-Ablani also shared valuable insights on how to enhance personal skills and abilities, offering practical advice for successfully entering the labor market and ensuring long-term career growth.

During the panel discussion, Al-Ablani addressed participants' questions, covering a range of topics from personal interviews to career progression, and how to advance to the top of the organizational ladder.

Added Value

At the start of his conversation with the youth of the "TAMAKAN" Program, Al-Ablani emphasized, “Every individual must identify the added value they can bring to the organization they work for. Setting a clear goal and choosing the right job requires thorough research and careful consideration to make the right decision, whether it’s regarding the sector you wish to join or the institution that will offer you a promising and sustainable career path.”

Al-Ablani further stated, “Your ambitions and passion must align with the strategy of the organization you wish to work with. Building a successful career requires driven young individuals who are consistently motivated and passionate. There are institutions that prioritize a culture of education and development, and this alignment will create added value both for the employee and the organization.”

The private sector offers abundant opportunities

Al-Ablani emphasized that the private sector is brimming with job opportunities for ambitious Kuwaiti youth. He encouraged recent graduates to pursue careers in this sector, noting its flexibility and dynamism. The private sector, he explained, offers ample space for innovation, development, and creativity, while also providing a conducive environment for continuous training and professional growth. This enables employees to build a solid foundation, equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to tackle the challenges of an ever-evolving labor market.

He highlighted that NBK's most defining feature is its deep appreciation for the dedication and efforts of its employees, regardless of gender. He emphasized that the bank's work environment is built on the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities. Furthermore, he noted that advancing within a prestigious institution like NBK demands three essential qualities: passion, determination, and patience.

Job Interviews

Addressing the topic of job interviews, Al-Ablani emphasized the importance of starting with a well-organized resume containing accurate and truthful information. He cautioned against including false details or overstating one's abilities, as misrepresentation can undermine credibility and trust during the hiring process.

Al-Ablani advised the youth of the "TAMAKAN" program, stating: “When attending a job interview, preparation is key. Speak openly and transparently about your skills and experience, and don't hesitate to ask questions about the organization, the specifics of the role, and potential future challenges. This approach demonstrates your genuine interest and enthusiasm for the position.”

“We continuously seek young individuals who exhibit passion and a strong willingness to learn and grow. This is assessed through thoughtful questions that evaluate their responses, reactions, and adaptability,” he added, emphasizing that honest and transparent answers are key to earning the trust of the interviewer.

He stated: “Even if you lack extensive experience, avoid embellishing or providing inaccurate information, as this can have negative consequences. Instead, focus on demonstrating enthusiasm, genuine interest, adaptability, and a willingness to learn quickly.”

Al-Ablani encouraged young individuals to showcase their personal skills during interviews and engage actively with the interviewer instead of giving brief answers. He also emphasized the importance of asking questions to make the conversation more dynamic, explaining that the primary purpose of an interview is to uncover personal qualities rather than delve into complex topics, particularly as most job applicants are recent graduates.

Al-Ablani emphasized that NBK views attracting, retaining, and developing top talent as a cornerstone for achieving its long-term ambitions. To this end, the Human Resources Department focuses on building professional and dynamic teams across all levels, supporting employees from their initial entry into the organization to their advancement into senior leadership roles. Additionally, NBK is committed to fostering a work environment that ensures employees’ well-being and professional growth.

Al-Ablani highlighted that NBK is dedicated to cultivating a flexible and dynamic workforce through a strategy grounded in four core pillars: aligning the right competencies with the right roles at the right time, preparing future leaders by fostering individuals who inspire and empower innovation, attracting top talent through robust recruitment, retention, and development initiatives, and establishing a sustainable performance-driven culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, clear results management, and employee well-being.

Teamwork

Al-Ablani emphasized the critical role of teamwork for any organization, stating: “Teamwork is a cornerstone of success for major institutions, a defining feature of the work environment at a distinguished organization like NBK. The unique characteristics and capabilities of each individual bring diverse perspectives, enabling better and more comprehensive decision-making. This integration among team members ensures that success becomes a natural outcome of their collaboration.”

He emphasized the importance of patience and dedication in achieving career growth, encouraging individuals to continuously ask questions and learn from the experiences of their team members.

In the meantime, Al-Ablani cautioned against making hasty decisions, such as switching departments or jobs in response to criticism or negative evaluations. He emphasized the importance of addressing such feedback constructively, engaging with managers to identify areas for improvement, and focusing on developing the necessary skills to prevent similar evaluations in the future.

He highlighted that NBK fosters an open-door policy, actively encouraging discussion, idea-sharing, and diverse perspectives. Additionally, the bank provides various communication channels that enable employees to voice their opinions, share suggestions, and gauge their satisfaction with the work environment.

Workforce Development

On the bank's commitment to employee development, Al-Ablani stated: “We strongly believe in the value of investing in human capital. Therefore, we focus on enhancing workforce capabilities by designing and delivering tailored training initiatives, workshops, and educational programs that elevate skills and competencies. Each employee receives targeted training aligned with their career stage, starting from the moment they join the bank.”

“All training programs offered by the bank are meticulously crafted by specialized experts to cater to all job levels,” he added, emphasizing that the "TAMAKAN" Program presents an outstanding opportunity to develop essential skills for entering the labor market in general, not just for working at NBK.

Al-Ablani emphasized that NBK’s comprehensive strategy in training and development, coupled with its work environment that fosters creativity and innovation, contributes to the qualification of distinguished leaders. He highlighted that NBK's training programs are continuous and inclusive, covering all stages of an employee's career journey. From onboarding new hires to preparing leaders, every employee undergoes tailored training programs. As employees progress to higher roles, they receive specialized training designed to equip them with the necessary skills for their new responsibilities, ultimately preparing them for senior leadership positions.

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, Al-Ablani shared valuable advice with the youth, offering a roadmap to building a successful career through dedication and thoughtful application.