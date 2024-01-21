Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors, the official dealer of Toyota and Lexus cars in Qatar, has announced the latest addition to the Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) roster. It is a program created by Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan to support athletes of determination who represent the company's values: challenge, continuous development, dedication, teamwork, humility, gratitude, responsibility, and honesty. GTTA team members compete in various sports around the world and inspire others to “Start Your Impossible.”

During a ceremony held at Al Abdulghani Motors Tower, a partnership was signed between Al Abdulghani Motors and the athlete Ali Radi Arshid, a member of the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC). This partnership stems from the vision and belief of Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in supporting and empowering athletes who embody the spirit of competition under the global initiative. This support represents Toyota's desire to build a more inclusive and sustainable society where everyone can challenge the impossible.

Ali, a Qatari athlete with cerebral palsy, embodies the slogan “Start Your Impossible” through his amazing sports achievements. As a member of the QPC, Ali is competing in the 100 m, 400 m, and 800 m races in the T34 classification, with a best performance of 15.60 seconds in the 100 m race, 52.20 seconds in the 400 m race, and 1 minute 45.12 seconds in the 800 m race.

Since 2016, Ali has continuously persevered and developed his ability to discover new horizons in achieving the impossible. He competed in his first international competition in 2019 and has since won several awards, including a bronze medal in the 100 m race at the last Asian Paralympics, in Beijing in 2023.

Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdul Ghani Motors, said: “We are grateful to have Ali Arshid join us as part of the Global Team Toyota Athlete program. Ali's achievements, despite the many challenges he has faced, inspire us all to go beyond our limits and achieve the impossible.”

Mr. Amir Al-Mulla, Executive Director, of the Qatar Paralympic Committee, said: “We are grateful to Al Abdul Ghani Motors and Toyota for this initiative and the positive role they play in enabling Mr. Ali's career aspirations. We appreciate Al Abdulghani Motors' commitment to social contribution and their dedication to supporting athletes in their journey towards sports excellence.”

Toyota and Al Abdulghani Motors' commitment to supporting athletes such as Ali Arshid extends beyond the world of sports. The Global Toyota Team Athlete Program aims to empower and motivate these individuals to seek excellence in every aspect of their lives, promote the spirit of empowerment, the growth of human abilities and potential, and inspire others to meet challenges, pursue their dreams, and leave a positive impact on the world.

About Al Abdul Ghani Motors

Al Abdul Ghani Motors has been a national company in the automotive and mobility sector since 1958 and is an authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus cars in Qatar. Al Abdul Ghani Motors is working to achieve its vision to be a leader in the field of mobility. Al Abdul Ghani Motors offers many different services and products, including car rentals, used car sales, heavy equipment sales, car service centers, and other mobility services.

For additional information, you can visit the company's official website www.aamotors.com