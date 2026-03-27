Ajman, UAE — Ajman University (AU), a leading non-profit institution in the UAE, has achieved significant global and national placements in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, reinforcing its sustained progress across disciplines that contribute to advancing the knowledge economy.

Among the most notable results, Dentistry was ranked among the top 51–150 worldwide, placing #1 in the UAE, affirming the University’s leadership in oral healthcare education and clinical training. This standing is supported by advanced clinical facilities and extensive patient-centered services that strengthen both student learning and community oral health outcomes. Pharmacy & Pharmacology was ranked among the top 151–200 worldwide, placing #2 in the UAE, reflecting strong performance in pharmaceutical sciences and healthcare education.

Mathematics was ranked among the top 251–300 worldwide, placing #3 in the UAE, demonstrating the University’s growing strength in foundational sciences that underpin innovation and data-driven decision-making.

In disciplines that shape professional practice and societal development, Education was ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing #3 in the UAE, while Business & Management Studies also ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing #4 in the UAE. These results highlight the University’s continued focus on preparing educators, leaders, and professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to evolving workforce needs.

The University also recorded strong placements across technology and engineering fields. Computer Science & Information Systems ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing #4 in the UAE, while Electrical & Electronic Engineering ranked among the top 401–450 worldwide, placing #5 in the UAE, reinforcing the University’s expanding capabilities in technology-enabled solutions.

In healthcare education, Medicine ranked among the top 651–700 worldwide, placing #4 in the UAE, reflecting the continued development of medical education and training aligned with healthcare system needs.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: "Our performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 demonstrates the steady progress we are making across disciplines that contribute to knowledge creation and professional advancement. These achievements are the result of continuous investment in faculty excellence, modern infrastructure, and research that addresses emerging global challenges. As a non-profit institution, every milestone strengthens our ability to enhance learning experiences and expand academic opportunities for future generations."

These achievements build on Ajman University’s broader academic trajectory, supported by internationally recognized standards and sustained institutional development. The University holds QS 5+ Stars overall rating, the highest distinction awarded under the QS Stars rating system, reflecting excellence across all areas of institutional performance.

Supported by a diverse faculty body representing numerous nationalities and a growing portfolio of research output, Ajman University continues to strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration, expand research capacity, and foster innovation-driven learning environments. As global demand increases for highly skilled professionals across healthcare, education, and business sectors, Ajman University remains committed to advancing programs that contribute to sustainable development and long-term societal progress.