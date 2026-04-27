Ajman, UAE: Leading hotels across Ajman have expressed strong support for the strategic incentive package recently introduced by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, describing it as a timely and decisive measure that reinforces collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Senior hospitality leaders noted that the initiative provides critical support to address current operational pressures, ensuring the sector remains resilient and aligned with the UAE’s broader economic agenda.

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, welcomed the newly launched incentive package by the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, highlighting its importance in revitalising the emirate’s hospitality sector at a pivotal time.

Introduced under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, the initiative reflects the government’s clear understanding of the challenges currently facing the tourism and hospitality industry. At a time when hotels are navigating softer occupancy levels, tighter margins, and sustained fixed costs, the package provides both immediate relief and renewed confidence in the sector’s outlook.

“We are deeply appreciative of this proactive and well-considered initiative from the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, under the leadership of H.E. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman, and H.E. Mahmoud Alhashemi, Director General,” said Iftikhar Hamdani.

“The six-month deferral of tourism fees, the waiver of late payment penalties, and the introduction of flexible payment mechanisms are not merely administrative measures they reflect a practical understanding of the operating realities faced by hotels across Ajman. This level of responsiveness strengthens trust between the private sector and government, which is essential for building a resilient and sustainable tourism ecosystem,” he added.

Beyond immediate financial support, the initiative underscores Ajman’s long-term vision to enhance its competitiveness as a destination and foster an investment-friendly environment where hospitality operators can sustain service excellence.

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel remains committed to working closely with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media and industry stakeholders to support sector recovery, enhance guest experiences, and further position Ajman as a preferred destination for regional and international travellers.

About Bahi Hotels and Resorts:

Bahi Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding – was launched in 2012 in Ajman as the first alcohol-free hotel. Bahi Hotels & Resorts is an upscale 5-Star brand that has been designed to offer discerning travelers a whole new experience in a luxurious, distinctive and relaxing environment. Superlative level of service, meticulous attention to detail and refinement places it at par with leading, internationally acclaimed luxury brands. Bahi Ajman Palace hotels provide its guests with 1st class services and luxurious facilities. Set on a private beach, the hotel includes a wide range of rooms equipped with the finest facilities. It also provides guests with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, luxurious spa and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings or grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

For more information about the hotel please visit:

https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/bahi-hotels-resorts-bahi-ajman-palace

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow.

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