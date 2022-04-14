Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) announced today that it has become an AWS Activate Provider. This means that startups affliliated with the AFZ who are building or about to start building on Amazon Web Services (AWS) can apply for the AWS Activate incentive program and receive free AWS credits, technical support, training, resources, and more.

Inclusion in AWS Activate differentiates the AFZ program and benefits it as a solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS.

H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, said, “Ajman Free Zone is committed to facilitating the growth of the e-commerce sector in the UAE and Ajman. We are constantly seeking new ways to serve our business partners and investors more efficiently. The e-commerce sector in the country has been experiencing rapid growth, and has become integral to our success. Our collaboration with AWS reflects their trust and confidence to AFZ’s strategic vision to advance the growth of IT and e-commerce sectors.”

“Like AWS, the AFZ has always been dedicated to aiding the growth of startups by providing them with cutting-edge infrastructure and business solutions that will enable them to access local, regional, and international markets seamlessly,” AlSuwaidi added.

Shonam Khaitan, Head of Startups and Venture Capital Ecosystem, Emerging European Markets, Amazon Web Services, said, “Startups play an important role in driving innovative solutions and closing the gap for the region’s digital needs. We admire AFZ’s initiative to provide startups with easy and low-friction registration services that help them launch and scale quickly. AWS will support the initiative with the AWS Activate credits and a suite of programs to help startups realize the full benefits of cloud computing. AWS Activate provides startups with a host of benefits, including AWS credits, the right mix of tools and resources, and business and technical support to help startups succeed and scale.”

Through the AWS Activate incentive program, AFZ will now be able to offer a wide range of programs with unique benefits directed toward boosting startups. The AWS Startup Activate program offers grants up to USD 25,000 to qualified startups, as well as offers of exclusive credits, discounts, and software service access. In addition, qualified startups can obtain credits and partner funding, along with a business support plan credits of up to USD 5,000, through the AWS Startup Migrate program.