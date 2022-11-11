Under the umbrella of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) participated in the meetings of the 133rd session of the Union of Arab Chambers, and the meetings of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council "59”, hosted by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the aim of discussing the latest developments in the Arab and Gulf economy. The Ajman Chamber was represented by H.E. Mariam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, in the presence of H.E. Hamid Mohammed Bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI.

H.E. Mariam Al-Nuaimi praised the efforts of the Union of Arab Chambers in providing a sustainable platform for the coordination and consolidation of cooperation and economic relations between the Arab Chambers, and the promotion and sustainability of the growth of the business of private sector enterprises by increasing the volume of bilateral trade between the countries, especially in light of the capabilities and resources that characterize the Arab countries as a whole.

Al-Nuaimi added, "The outputs and the meeting's recommendations of the Union of Arab Chambers have a major role in the flow and flexibility of trade activity and the increase in the volume of investment opportunities and their flows between Arab countries, as well as the exchange of experiences and access to the best practices followed by the chambers in developing and sustaining private sector activities and attracting direct investments."

On the other hand, Al-Nuaimi stressed the efforts of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council to diversify the enablers of the Gulf economy, support its competitiveness, and monitor and address challenges, which was reflected in overcoming the negative consequences witnessed by the global economy and directly contributed to the growth of the volume of the total output of the economies of the GCC, especially in light of the support provided by the rational governments of the GCC.

Al-Nuaimi indicated the keenness of the Ajman Chamber, under the directives of its board, to enhance its presence in the meetings of the Union of Arab Chambers Council and the FGCC, emphasizing its leading role in decision-making, outlining economic policies, shaping the future of the Arab and Gulf economic sector, and creating an opportunity for direct communication with chambers of commerce and industry to exchange experiences and monitor the best practices.

-Ends-