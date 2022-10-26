H.E. Marwan Hussein Al Shaali, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received H.E. Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul General in Dubai, to discuss ways of cooperation and consolidation of bilateral trade relations, review investment opportunities in the fields of industry, technological projects, technology and higher education, and develop the partnership between business owners and investors from the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the ACCI), Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at the Ajman Chamber, and Laura Travis, Deputy head of Public Relations and Outreach at the US Consulate General.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Marwan Al Shaali welcomed the attendees and praised the solid and strong relations between the UAE and the United States of America, and pointed out the importance of the meeting and its role in discussing prospects for cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the US Consulate.

He stressed that the Ajman Chamber welcomes US investors and businessmen to learn about all the opportunities available in Ajman in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), technological projects, technology, industry, trade, real estate, tourism, education, health, innovation, knowledge economy, and other sectors, pointing to the Ajman Chamber's keenness to provide all facilities supporting to increase investments in Ajman.

For her part, H.E. Meghan Gregonis praised Ajman's leading economic potential in all fields and stressed that economic cooperation between the United States of America and the UAE is witnessing a strong stage of growth and prosperity and an increase in the volume of inter-trade.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed opportunities for joint cooperation in the higher education sector and the enhancement of benefiting from the leading educational capabilities of both parties, by opening channels of partnership between universities in Ajman and US universities and opportunities to intensify scholarships at the level of students and faculty.

The delegation of the US Consulate was briefed on the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX-2022) and its role as a window to open prospects for cooperation between universities and educational institutions in the two countries, especially since the AETEX has a distinguished international presence that reflects the important position of the education sector in Ajman and its growth over recent years.

The attendees recommended the necessity of intensifying joint and specialized meetings between business owners and entrepreneurs from both countries to discuss investment opportunities, enhance cooperation, exchange experiences, and learn about best practices.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields and souvenirs between H.E. Marwan Hussein Al Shaali and H.E. Meghan Gregonis.

