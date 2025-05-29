Program integrates advanced Managed Print Services and digital workflow solutions.

Certified by Gold Standard for verified environmental impact.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank has partnered with Canon Middle East to launch a Climate Contribution Project, focusing on offsetting greenhouse gas emissions from ink, paper, and electricity consumption across the bank’s Canon-related printing operations. Managing over four million impressions annually, this sustainability initiative will compensate for 25 tons of CO2 emissions, demonstrating both organizations' commitment to environmental responsibility.

The program leverages sophisticated software tools to calculate the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of Canon printers and multi-function devices in partner organizations and then invests in projects that compensate the same amount of CO2 in a different place. Further, integrating Canon’s advanced Managed Print Services and intelligent digital workflow solutions, such as uniFLOW, enables organizations to optimize their processes while significantly reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Zohaib Ali Zahid, Head of ESG at Ajman Bank, commented: “Ajman Bank is dedicated to advancing sustainability in all its operations, and our collaboration with Canon to offset our environmental footprint is one of the steps toward this goal. This initiative specifically targets minimizing the impact of paper consumption and printing activities across the Bank, promoting sustainable practices and behaviors at an individual level.”

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Head of Administration at Ajman Bank, added: “This is one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to reduce the Bank’s greenhouse gas emissions from internal operations, alongside adopting other energy- and resource-efficient practices.”

The Climate Contribution Project forms part of Canon’s global portfolio of certified climate compensation initiatives. These projects span multiple continents, delivering tangible environmental impact through innovative solutions such as wind energy developments in India and Indonesia, cookstove programs in Uganda to combat deforestation, and reforestation efforts

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, said: “At Canon, we are committed to fostering sustainable business practices that align with our philosophy of Kyosei—living and working together for the common good. Our partnership with Ajman Bank exemplifies how organizations can take proactive steps toward reducing their carbon footprint from Print operations while advancing their digital transformation journey. Together, we aim to create a blueprint for responsible and sustainable Print operations in the UAE and the Middle East region.”

The initiative is certified by Gold Standard, the internationally recognized verification body, and independently authenticated by Climate Partner. This dual-tier validation ensures credibility and adherence to ISO16759:2013 standards for carbon footprint quantification.

This program aligns with the growing emphasis on responsible procurement practices among companies and governments, supporting ESG-compliant sourcing. Canon continues to engage with diverse stakeholders—from large enterprises and government entities to academic institutions and SMEs—demonstrating a shared commitment to environmentally conscious operations.