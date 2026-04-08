Ajman, UAE: Ajman Bank has allocated AED 1.6 million in charitable contributions through the Bank’s charitable account, supporting a number of humanitarian organizations, educational institutions and community initiatives across the UAE as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and charitable initiatives.

The contributions will support the work of several leading charitable organizations, including Al Ihsan Charity Association, Beit Al Khair Society, International Charity Organization, Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Emirates Red Crescent and Himaya Foundation, in addition to educational support provided to Ajman University and City University Ajman.



Additional allocations also support the General Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Establishment – Ajman Police, contributing to initiatives that facilitate the release of prisoners under Ajman Government humanitarian campaigns.



Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: "This is a time that reminds us of the importance of compassion and solidarity within our communities. At Ajman Bank, we are proud to work alongside trusted charitable organizations that play an important role in supporting families and individuals in need. Through these partnerships, we aim to contribute to initiatives that deliver meaningful support and reflect a spirit of giving."



These contributions are distributed through the Bank’s charitable account, which supports humanitarian, educational and community initiatives in line with Ajman Bank’s commitment to responsible and values-driven banking.



Dr Fazal Rahim, Head of Internal Sharia Control & ISSC Secretary at Ajman Bank, added: "Working alongside established charitable and community institutions enables us to ensure that support reaches those who need it most. Through these collaborations, we aim to contribute to initiatives that strengthen communities and promote a spirit of solidarity."



Ajman Bank continues to prioritize community-focused initiatives throughout the year, partnering with organizations across the UAE to support programs that promote social wellbeing, education and humanitarian support while contributing to sustainable community development.



About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.