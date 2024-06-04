Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - AJEX Logistics Services, a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a new partnership agreement with Africa Union Trading and Africa Union Aviation, subsidiaries of Africa Union Holdings. The agreement, inked at the Saudi Trade Attaché’s office in Sandton, Johannesburg, marks a significant step towards enhancing logistics and supply chain services between Africa and the Middle East.

The new agreement will support the strategic expansion objectives of both companies – with Africa Union Holdings growing its footprint across the GCC, and AJEX growing its footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa. A pivotal milestone for business development, this partnership represents a concrete step towards realizing the shared vision of enhancing trade connectivity and fostering greater economic cooperation between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

“This partnership between AJEX Logistics Services and Africa Union Holdings Group comes at a pivotal time when trade relations between Africa and the Middle East are poised for significant growth. With both regions seeking to diversify economic partnerships and reduce dependency on traditional trade corridors, this collaboration is a forward-looking initiative that aligns with the broader goals of increasing trade volumes and enhancing economic cooperation,” Mohammed AlBayati, Group CEO, AJEX Logistics Services.

“By leveraging each other’s strengths, AJEX and Africa Union Holdings are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sectors such as technology, agriculture, healthcare and energy, thereby contributing to the economic prosperity of both regions,” he added.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with AJEX Logistics Services, marking a new chapter in our journey towards building stronger trade and logistics ties between Africa and the Middle East. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our service offerings and expanding our reach, ultimately facilitating smoother, more efficient trade flows that benefit businesses and consumers alike,” said James Ndambo, CEO of Africa Union Holding.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate closely to streamline their operations and maximize efficiencies in Shipping, Airfreight, Trucking, Rail Freight and last-mile delivery. As part of the framework, all AJEX cargo destined for Africa will be managed by Africa Union Holdings Group during the final leg of delivery. Vice versa, all Africa Union Holdings Group cargo destined for the Middle East will be managed by AJEX during the final leg.

About AJEX:

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the G.C.C. logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 60 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.

About Africa Union:

Africa Union Holdings is a diversified holdings company, with a global presence in over 10 Countries, spread across the 4 continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, founded in the year 2003 by Mr. James Ndambo.

The group comprises of 19 business units with diversified interests across multiple industries that include Mining, Electronic Payment Gateway Technologies, Energy, Broadcasting and Internet Services Provision (ICT), Education, Telecommunications, Technology, Port and Logistics Services, VAT Support Services, Document Management and Digitization Services.