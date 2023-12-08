Dubai — South Korea-based SEMP Group and Abu Dhabi-based Global Solutions for Project Management have launched a pathbreaking innovation that will shape the future of clean energy – the AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG) at COP28 organized in Dubai, UAE.

AISEG is the result of nearly four years of research by experts at the SEMP Research Institute, which is now entering commercial application following its official launch at COP28. Visitors to COP28’s Green Zone at the Energy Transition Hub, a part of the Sustainability District can witness first-hand live demonstrations of the innovative technology that meets the aspirations of the world to cut emissions and transition to Net Zero by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Zero-fuel, zero-emissions, highest efficiency

AISEG is the world’s first successful system that generates higher efficiency output compared to input power. With over 70 patents in 60 countries, it does not have any rotating parts, does not produce carbon or heat emissions, is self-powered and delivers outstanding efficiency. It has a compact footprint and near-permanent lifespan - a one-stop solution for the world's energy needs.

AISEG opens a market of infinite value with application in every field, such as automobiles by providing clean, emission-free power without fuel. Industries can generate electricity without need for power transmission and home appliances can be powered with an easy plug and play model. It also replaces the immense fuel needed for ships, planes, and carriers, and every other power source at customised power plants.

Eco-friendly solution for the power demand

“AISEG technology marks a milestone of profound significance for the world and the future of clean energy – marking a journey of innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to a sustainable tomorrow,” said Zakeya Alameri, Founder and CEO of Global Solutions for Project Management.

Woohee Choi, CEO of SEMP Research Institute Co., Ltd., said: “We are honoured to showcase our invention, the world's first non-rotation type power generation system that will transform how power is produced and consumed, at COP28. AISEG demonstrates our dedication to innovative decarbonization, delivering efficient energy while minimizing carbon emissions.”

