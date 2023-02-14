Montreal – Airports Council International (ACI) World and Amadeus have today opened submissions for the third edition of the Technology Innovation Awards, putting a spotlight on industry-leading technology initiatives and leadership by airports around the world.

Airport members of ACI are invited to submit their candidacy to the ACI World-Amadeus Technology Innovation Awards in one of three categories:

Best innovation(s) in airport passenger related processes

Best innovation(s) in airport operations and installations management

Best airport innovation leader (individual)

The Technology Innovation Awards highlight cutting edge initiatives and leadership by airports that improve the operation or increase efficiency, in a rapidly changing environment.

A committee of industry experts will assess submissions and seek best projects or organizational leadership that enhance the passenger journey, drive operational efficiency, or improve processes for employees, travellers, and other stakeholders.

“The customer needs to be at the focus of all that we do—and this is the way forward,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “Whether improving the operation or automating a process, it comes down to how it will benefit the traveller.

“I encourage airports worldwide to apply. We are thrilled to once again partner with Amadeus, a leading travel technology company, to recognize pioneering work around the world, driven by creative and passionate people in the airport community. It is important to uplift this to help move the whole industry forward. Teamwork as one aviation ecosystem will be essential to building a sustainable, resilient, and customer-focused industry—to best serve travellers and communities.”

Elena Avila, EVP Airport IT and Airline Operations at Amadeus, said: “Airports across the world are applying new technology to deliver better passenger experiences and improved operational performance, often in challenging circumstances with many players involved. We’re seeing a quiet revolution take shape across the industry as more airports choose cloud-based systems that are more flexible and better connected. At Amadeus we believe the next phase of industry innovation will come from breaking down historic silos, so airports, airlines and wider stakeholders can better collaborate with common platform-based technologies. I look forward to learning more about the innovative projects happening across our industry at this year’s awards.”

Learn more about and apply to the ACI World-Amadeus Technology Innovation Awards.

-Ends-

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America-Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travellers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.



We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com

