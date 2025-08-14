Dubai, UAE – AirBooking, the IATA-certified NDC distribution platform, today announced its certification as an official Turkish Airlines TKCONNECT partner. This partnership provides travel agents, corporates, and customers exclusive access to Turkish Airlines content and pricing unavailable through traditional Global Distribution Systems.

"This certification with Turkish Airlines represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize airline distribution," said George Rajan, Chief Experience Officer of Airbooking. "Our unique position as a platform certified by major GDS systems and leading NDC airlines means travel agents no longer have to choose between comprehensive inventory and exclusive content. They get both on a single screen, with the cost savings and enhanced functionality that our proven NDC expertise delivers."

Unified Distribution Platform Delivers Best of Both Worlds

Travel agents now access Turkish Airlines' exclusive NDC content alongside comprehensive GDS inventory through AirBooking's unified platform. Agents benefit from seamless ancillary management for seats, baggage, and upgrades within single transactions, real-time dynamic pricing based on customer profiles, and elimination of the $24 USD GDS distribution surcharge applied since October 2024.

Corporate clients receive tailored pricing structures based on travel volume and company-specific agreements, enhanced expense management with consolidated reporting, and policy compliance tools for advanced booking controls. Companies gain direct airline relationship benefits including exclusive promotions and priority support, while enjoying simplified procurement for complex itineraries and dynamic bundling of flights with ancillary services.

Strategic Partnership Delivers Market Leadership

AirBooking brings proven NDC leadership through its experienced travel technology team's exceptional track record, including the first IATA NDC Level 4 certification in 2019 and successful industry implementations. The platform offers 50-70% cost savings compared to traditional GDS solutions with full IATA NDC 21.3 compliance.

"We've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of NDC technology through our industry experience," added George Rajan. "Now with AirBooking, we're scaling that expertise to serve the global travel community. Our partnership with Turkish Airlines exemplifies how modern airline retailing should work - delivering exclusive content, transparent pricing, and significant cost savings while maintaining the comprehensive inventory coverage that travel professionals require."AirBooking is the pioneering NDC-native distribution platform founded by an experienced travel technology team. As a certified partner of major Global Distribution Systems and NDC airline integrations, the company provides travel agents and corporate booking platforms with unified access to comprehensive airline inventory from both traditional GDS and modern NDC sources. This unique dual-certification delivers significant cost savings to travel partners worldwide through modern airline retailing technology while maintaining access to the full breadth of global airline content.

