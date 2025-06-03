Dubai. The Latvian airline airBaltic is further strengthening its presence in Dubai during the upcoming winter season (late October 2025 to late March 2026) by increasing flight frequencies to its home base in Riga (Latvia) with daily service and doubling its capacity to Vilnius (Lithuania) by offering four weekly flights.

Mantas Vrubliauskas, VP Network Management at airBaltic: “Following growing demand for our services between Dubai and the two Baltic capitals – Riga and Vilnius –, we are pleased to continue expanding our presence in Dubai. We will be the only airline offering daily service between Dubai and the Baltic States, providing our customers with greater flexibility. These direct flights will continue to be operated by the modern Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which will gradually be equipped with free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet. Onboard, passengers can enjoy a high-quality service experience, customizable to their preferences before the flight.”

Starting this winter season, flights between Dubai and Riga will operate every day with convenient flight times, allowing seamless connections within Latvia and onward to other destinations across Europe. Flights between Dubai and Vilnius will operate four times a week.

Riga and Vilnius, the capitals of Latvia and Lithuania, offer the cultural and historical heritage of the Baltic region. Both cities experience four distinct seasons, providing opportunities to discover their architecture, traditions, and natural surroundings throughout the year. Riga is known for its Art Nouveau architecture and dynamic city life, while Vilnius features a UNESCO-listed Old Town and a strong cultural identity.

On all its flights, airBaltic offers both Economy and Business class. Business Class passengers can enjoy a comprehensive full-service package, including priority check-in and boarding, a front-of-cabin seat with a free seat for added privacy, a gourmet meal perfectly paired with a curated selection of premium beverages, and quicker disembarking upon arrival. Throughout the flight, a dedicated Business Class cabin crew ensures exceptional service.

The airBaltic fleet, one of the youngest in Europe, consists of a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300. The airline currently operates 50 of such aircraft and aims to double in size. The aircraft offers an excellent flying experience, with benefits for passengers such as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin and improved lavatories, as well as better overall performance.

Furthermore, the airline offers free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet, making it the first European airline to provide this service. The entire fleet is planned to gradually be equipped with this service.

airBaltic operates nearly 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline's route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

About airBaltic:

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) is the leading airline in the Baltics and one of Europe’s fastest-growing carriers. As a hybrid airline, it leverages the upsides of both traditional network and low-cost carriers. Through a network of nearly 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, airBaltic connects the Baltics with over 70 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus.

Founded in 1995, today airBaltic operates one of Europe’s youngest fleets, consisting of 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and employs over 2 800 people. In February 2025, airBaltic became the first European airline to offer free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on its flights.

The company is majority-owned by the Latvian state, which holds a 97.97% stake, with the remaining 2.03% owned by private shareholders. In January 2025, Lufthansa Group announced an investment in a minority stake in airBaltic, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

airBaltic's commitment to excellence is recognized by numerous prestigious awards, including being named the Best Airline in its region by Skytrax for three consecutive years. In 2023, APEX awarded the company the Passenger Choice Award for Best Cabin Service in Europe, and in 2024, airBaltic received the APEX Four Star Major Airline Award for its commitment to providing a high-quality travel experience. The same year, the airline was awarded the PROS AI Innovator Award for leveraging AI to drive transformative outcomes and optimize operations. In 2025, airBaltic made its debut in the global rankings compiled by Airline Ratings, which recognized it among the world’s 50 safest airlines and included it in the list of the world’s top airlines for 2025.

For further information, please contact:

airBaltic Corporate Communication Unit

Air Baltic Corporation AS

Email: pr@airbaltic.com