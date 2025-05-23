Leveraging its strength in digital health innovation, Qure.ai has launched a new AI-powered co-pilot tool for frontline healthcare workers in resource-constrained geographies this week during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

‘AIRA’ is designed to optimize limited healthcare resources in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) by supporting AI-enabled digitization of symptoms and patient history collection; clinical protocol adherence and decision support; and aggregated population health insights.

There are 17 million preventable deaths in LMICs and an estimated shortage of 11 million health workers by 20301. At the same time, more than 40% of community health workers’ time is spent on manual data collection, and yet countries do not have population-level data to make informed decisions. AIRA aims to solve this urgent need by freeing up precious health worker time to engage more with patients, while digitizing data automatically.

Speaking at the World Health Assembly side-event on AI, Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder of Qure.ai, said, “With AI, we can make a seismic shift towards health equity in LMICs. AIRA in the hands of every healthcare worker will free up their time for more patient interactions via automated data collection and better clinical protocol adherence. With AI, we can multiply every dollar spent and realize significantly more impact and returns in LMIC health systems. We have demonstrated this in our last 10 years in TB and are motivated to do the same now for primary healthcare.”

Dr. Michel Sidibé, Special Envoy at the African Union, said, “Health ministries in developing nations need to deliver healthcare to their populations at a fraction of the budget compared to developed countries. We have to be creative to make this happen. Digital health and AI are most certainly catalysts to improve efficiency, access, and quality of care.”

AIRA is an AI co-pilot for healthcare workers in LMICs. It is built on Large Language Models (LLMs) with a deep understanding of Low- and Middle-Income Country health systems and needs. It is designed to reduce administrative workload and free up time for better patient care, while enabling better protocol adherence and population insights.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai is a health tech company that uses deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for patients worldwide. Our solutions power the efficient identification and management of Tuberculosis (TB), Lung Cancer and Stroke to support clinicians and propel developments in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. We empower healthcare by helping to identify conditions fast, prioritize treatment planning and ultimately improve quality of patient life.