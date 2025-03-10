Johannesburg: Air France-KLM is proud to announce the successful repatriation of two lion cubs, Yoda and Ysis, to South Africa. Victims of animal rights abuses in Europe and once exploited for use in music videos, the two lions were rescued in 2020 by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation (30 Million Friends Foundation) and cared for by the Tonga Terre d’Accueil association at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoological Park.

The journey home for Yoda and Ysis began with a flight from Lyon to Paris, followed by Air France flight AF 990 from Paris to Johannesburg. Fully funded by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation, the lions arrived in South Africa on 4 March 2025 and are settling in to their new home.

After spending the past five years in care, Yoda and Ysis begin a new chapter at the SanWild Sanctuary Wildlife Trust. Located in Limpopo, just a few kilometres south of Leydsdorp and near the western boundary of the Kruger National Park, SanWild is a 5,000-hectare wildlife rehabilitation center and reserve. Under the care of the SanWild team and as part of The Roar Project led by Alexandre Blanchon, the lions will initially live in semi-freedom, allowing them to gradually re-adapt to their natural environment.

Genetic tests have since confirmed that they are siblings, a bond that has been evident since they were rescued.

Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, expressed his pride in the airline’s commitment to animal welfare. "Air France is dedicated to ensuring that distressed wildlife is given the opportunity to return home. Repatriating Yoda and Ysis is a proud moment for us and reinforces South Africa’s reputation as a premier destination for wildlife rehabilitation,” he says. “We are committed to transporting live animals safely and efficiently, and we believe that our efforts will help these lions begin a new life at SanWild Sanctuary."

Air France-KLM’s commitment to ethical and responsible transport is evident in its support for wildlife conservation and animal welfare initiatives. The successful repatriation of Yoda and Ysis not only marks a significant milestone in their journey but also shines a light on the collaborative efforts of organisations like the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation, Tonga Terre d’Accueil, The Roar Project and Air France-KLM in combating wildlife trafficking.

Watch the lions settle into their new home here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DG0sfhtq4Tn/

-Ends-

For any media requests, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 38,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 20 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.

Air France has set ambitious sustainable development targets and is working to reduce and support projects that absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere in natural carbon sinks. As part of the Air France ACT programme, the company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions per passenger-km by 30% in 2030 vs 2019. This ambition is supported by major investments to renew its fleet with new-generation more fuel-efficient aircraft, the development of use of more Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or the generalisation of eco-piloting.