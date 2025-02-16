Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia’s Super Seat Sale is back, offering 500,000 seats across its entire network at discounted fares starting from Dhs129. The sale runs from February 17 to March 2, with travel valid between September 1, 2025, and March 28, 2026, giving travelers plenty of time to plan their trips.

With non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Air Arabia connects passengers with the Middle East, Asia and Europe to over 100 destinations. Passengers are encouraged to visit www.airarabia.com to book their flights.