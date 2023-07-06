Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation for the energy industry, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which provides technical guidance and support for cutting-edge enterprises.

By joining Inception, AIQ will gain access to the latest AI technology and expertise from NVIDIA and will receive technical training through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. AIQ will also use the latest NVIDIA hardware and software as part of its strategy to develop cutting-edge applications and maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic AI market.

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, said: “Joining NVIDIA Inception will allow us to further optimize our innovative AI solutions with best-in-class infrastructure. With access to NVIDIA’s unparalleled frameworks, comprehensive training, and deep technical expertise, we will expand our reach to international markets and new horizons in innovation as we continue to provide our customers with advanced solutions to transform the energy sector and other hard-to-abate industries.”

AIQ will join a global ecosystem of more than 14,000 NVIDIA Inception members comprising like-minded AI innovators and industry experts and will be able to use the program’s platforms to continue showcasing its innovative and pioneering solutions at industry events as it expands its market reach.

About AIQ

AIQ is an Abu Dhabi-based technology pioneer focused on leveraging data to drive AI-powered transformation of the Energy sector towards a more sustainable future. Formed as a joint venture between global energy company ADNOC and UAE AI specialist G42, AIQ is innovating AI and ML solutions that unlock value across the entire Energy sector. Leveraging ADNOC’s valuable industry knowledge and G42’s AI capabilities, AIQ’s growing team of world class data scientists and subject matter experts have developed a breakthrough data management platform, E-Novus, and a dedicated suite of applications - Drill-Novus, Geo-Novus, Opti-Novus and Eco-Novus - that are enabling oil and gas companies to create sustainable, data-driven digital transformation and to make smarter, safer and more informed decisions.

AIQ actively contributes to the realization of the UAE’s vision to be the world leader in AI by 2031, cementing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI and Advanced Technologies and aligning with national strategies aimed at digital transformation and sustainability.