Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group offering 5-star hospitality and F&B solutions, has signed a franchise agreement with Saddle Group to open the first branch of Saddle Café in the Arrivals area of Terminal 3 at DXB, before the end of the year.

This step comes within the framework of the parties' commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences that reflect Dubai’s global spirit and enhance the presence of Emirati brands in the country's most strategic locations.

Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the renowned Emirates Group, manages a diverse portfolio of restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Middle East, Australia, Asia, USA, and East Africa. With over 300 outlets, including 90+ within over 21 airports, ELR excels in revenue generation, operational excellence, and guest experiences. Its unique models blend global brands and bespoke concepts.

Founded in Dubai in 2017 by Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Matar Al Falasi, Saddle began as a home-grown cafe with a bold vision. From day one, Al Falasi was driven by the belief that Saddle could evolve into a global brand rooted in Emirati identity. Through an unwavering commitment to quality and a deep reflection of authentic Emirati hospitality, Saddle has grown into a widely recognized and celebrated name. Today, Saddle has expanded beyond the UAE, with a presence in Riyadh, London, Saint-Tropez, and Cannes — bringing the spirit of Emirati coffee culture to international audiences while thoughtfully adapting to each city’s unique character.

Today, Saddle is known for its warmth, quality, and inviting atmosphere. With a loyal following, a deeply rooted identity, and a vision for global impact, the brand continues to grow and inspire coffee lovers around the world. At the heart of Saddle’s offering is a commitment to specialty coffee—carefully sourced, expertly crafted, and served with intention. With its first-ever franchise, Saddle enters a new chapter, bringing its signature coffee experience to one of the world’s busiest airports, and bridging tradition with innovation in a space designed to connect cultures and travelers alike.

Commenting on the partnership, Tyrone Reid, Group CEO of MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), said: “Partnering with a celebrated Emirati brand like Saddle is a pivotal moment for Emirates Leisure Retail. This collaboration goes beyond simply enhancing our offerings at DXB; it cements our role as a key platform for local brands to thrive and reach an international audience.

This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and enhancing the presence of national brands in strategic locations. By investing in these strategic partnerships, we're not only securing our position as the region's preferred food and beverage partner, but we are also actively nurturing the future growth and innovation of the UAE's culinary landscape.”

Mohamed Matar Al Falasi, Founder of Saddle Café, said: "Opening our very first franchise is a landmark moment for Saddle. It reflects not only our growth but our continued commitment to sharing Emirati hospitality in new and meaningful ways. Partnering with a fellow home grown establishment like Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), that shares our values of quality, integrity and community, makes this milestone even more meaningful. Welcoming travelers at DXB feels like the perfect place to begin this exciting new chapter. We look forward to offering a moment of warmth and connection for visitors arriving in our city, and a heartfelt ‘welcome back’ to Dubai residents making their way home."

Opening at the end of 2025, the upcoming Saddle location, exclusively designed for DXB Terminal 3, will offer a carefully curated menu featuring the brand’s signature specialty coffee creations, alongside customer favorites like the popular Pistachio Milkshake, Acai Smoothie, and a variety of freshly prepared pastries and savoury and sweet cafe classics. The purpose-built space will reflect Saddle’s signature warm and minimalist aesthetic, creating the perfect spot for travelers to pause and connect.

This step represents a new milestone in the journey of Emirati brands and a realization of Dubai’s vision to support entrepreneurs and enable them to reach new markets that reflect their ambition and innovation.

About Saddle

Founded in 2017 by Emirati entrepreneur Mohammed Matar Al Falasi, Saddle began as a humble cafe in Dubai and has since evolved into a celebrated specialty coffee and dining brand. Rooted in Emirati hospitality and inspired by the equestrian heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, Saddle offers a unique blend of tradition and innovation across its concepts: Saddle Café, and Saddle House. With a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients and delivering exceptional customer experiences, Saddle has expanded its presence beyond the UAE to international locations including Riyadh, KSA, Cannes, France, and London, UK. Each outlet reflects Saddle's dedication to quality, community, and cultural authenticity.

About Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR)

