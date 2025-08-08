Madinah, KSA – Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa, in partnership with Taiba, a Saudi forward hospitality company proudly announces the relaunch of two iconic properties in the heart of Madinah: Millennium Al Aqeeq and Millennium Taiba.

Strategically located steps from Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, both properties offer a spiritually enriching stay experience for Umrah pilgrims, families, and travelers seeking premium comfort rooted in Islamic hospitality.

"These properties are more than key assets in our portfolio—they are landmarks of faith, connection, and culture," said Ali Hamad Lakhraim Al Zaabi- President of Millennium Hotels MEA. "Our partnership with Taiba ensures that every guest, whether a pilgrim, traveler, or visitor, is welcomed with a seamless, enriching experience rooted in the values of Islamic hospitality and cultural reverence.”

Following an extensive enhancement of service and guest touchpoints, the hotels will offer upgraded digital booking journeys, enhanced dining concepts, and customized services for religious travelers.

Mr. Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba, commented: "This strategic relaunch embodies our shared vision with Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa, to deliver world-class hospitality experiences that honor the spiritual significance of Madinah. At Taiba, we recognize the profound responsibility that comes with serving pilgrims and visitors to one of Islam’s holiest sites. Through this partnership, we are raising the standard of religious hospitality, seamlessly blending comfort, reverence, and service excellence. This initiative is a key milestone in our broader commitment to support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly in positioning the Kingdom as a leading global destination for religious tourism".

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages, and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 60 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

ABOUT TAIBA:

Taiba, a Saudi forward hospitality company, was established in 1988. The company has a longstanding reputation in the hotel sector, property and facility management, real estate development, and asset management.

It possesses a diverse portfolio of projects comprising more than 39 establishments, including hotels, residential complexes, and commercial centers, with a total of over 7,700 keys and more than 8 additional properties under development.

In 2024, the company achieved one of its most significant strategic expansions after completing the merger with Dur Hospitality, one of the largest hospitality, development, and property management companies in Saudi Arabia. This has contributed to strengthening the presence of the Taiba brand across most regions of the Kingdom, particularly in the holy cities.

Taiba is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and accommodation options through its portfolio of specialized Saudi brands in this field, including Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Furthermore, its partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands, such as Hilton Worldwide, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, and Millennium Hotels & Resorts, enhance its ability to offer and develop a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services that cater to all categories of guests.