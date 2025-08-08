DUBAI, UAE – As temperatures rise in Dubai, award-winning provider 365 Luxury Homes is challenging the notion of a quiet summer by curating a portfolio of exclusive, behind-the-scenes experiences for its discerning guests. By leveraging its signature bespoke concierge service, the company is reframing the season as the ideal time to enjoy the city's world-class attractions without the peak-season crowds.

While many travelers focus on Dubai's winter season, 365 Luxury Homes is showcasing the unique advantages of a summer visit. The strategy moves beyond simply providing luxury accommodation and focuses on crafting personalized itineraries that center around the city’s premier indoor and water-based activities, ensuring guests experience the height of comfort and exclusivity.

The company’s dedicated concierge team specializes in securing access to experiences that define modern luxury. Popular requests this summer include:

Private Yacht Charters: Afternoon and sunset cruises around Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina, offering stunning views from the cool comfort of a private vessel.

Afternoon and sunset cruises around Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina, offering stunning views from the cool comfort of a private vessel. VIP Cultural Access: Arranging private, after-hours tours of contemporary art galleries in Alserkal Avenue or exclusive viewings of high-jewelry collections.

Arranging private, after-hours tours of contemporary art galleries in Alserkal Avenue or exclusive viewings of high-jewelry collections. Gourmet Dining Experiences: Securing priority reservations at Dubai’s most sought-after restaurants and arranging for world-class private chefs for intimate, in-villa dining.

Securing priority reservations at Dubai’s most sought-after restaurants and arranging for world-class private chefs for intimate, in-villa dining. Exclusive Retail Therapy: Organizing personal shopping experiences with stylists at The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue.

Organizing personal shopping experiences with stylists at The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. Effortless Logistics: Managing all details, from private, air-conditioned airport transfers to chauffeured vehicles for seamless city travel.

"Our philosophy has always been that true luxury isn't just about a beautiful property; it's about the entire experience," We see summer as a golden opportunity. Our guests can enjoy a more intimate, relaxed version of Dubai while we handle every detail to ensure their comfort and delight. We move beyond accommodation to create unforgettable memories, proving that with the right curator, Dubai is a spectacular year-round destination", said Leah Delgado, the holiday homes manager from 365 Luxury Homes.

These curated experiences are paired with stays in 365 Luxury Homes’ portfolio of exquisite private villas and stylish apartments in premier locations like Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina, each serving as a cool and opulent sanctuary to return to after a day of exploration.

About 365 Luxury Homes: 365 Luxury Homes is Dubai's award-winning ("Best Luxury Holiday Home Lettings in Dubai") provider of luxury short and long-term vacation rentals. With a curated portfolio of high-end villas and stylish apartments in Dubai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, the company specializes in crafting unique, high-touch travel experiences. Its core philosophy is built on meticulous attention to detail, premium housekeeping, and a comprehensive bespoke concierge service designed to cater to every guest's needs. Committed to excellence and sustainability through its "Go Green Project," 365 Luxury Homes delivers more than just a stay—it delivers an experience.