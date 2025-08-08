Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has presented a Green Certificate to Imperium Software Technologies for adoption of sustainable tech solutions hosted on Moro Hub’s Green Cloud. The award was officially presented by Sultan Al Ali, Director of Digital Business at Moro Hub to Sanju Sambasivan, Director of Sales at Imperium Software Technologies.

“At Moro Hub, we believe in accelerating digital transformation that aligns with the UAE’s environmental goals. Our Green Cloud is designed to deliver high availability and robust infrastructure and minimize environmental impact. By awarding this Green Certificate to Imperium Software Technologies, we acknowledge their progressive approach toward sustainability and applaud their leadership in integrating eco-conscious practices into their core operations,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

By utilising Moro Hub’s Green Cloud services, Imperium Software Technologies has been able to optimize its data operations while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative is part of the broader push across industries to decarbonize operations without compromising on performance or reliability. Through this collaboration, Imperium Software Technologies is projected to save approximately 43,969 KgCO₂e of carbon emissions during the hosting period from March 1, 2022, to May 31, 2027.

“As a forward-thinking technology provider, sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our long-term growth strategy. Moro Hub gives us the dual advantage of best-in-class hosting services and a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Receiving this Green Certificate is a recognition of our environmental efforts, and a testament to the strategic value of choosing the right partners who share our vision for a greener tomorrow,” said Sanju Sambasivan.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend among leading enterprises in the UAE and beyond, where sustainability and innovation go hand-in-hand. Moro Hub’s Green Cloud is built with the latest energy-efficient technologies, offering enterprises a secure and eco-friendly hosting environment.

This recognition further solidifies Moro Hub’s position as a key enabler of sustainable ICT infrastructure in the region, supporting clients from various sectors in their journey to digital maturity while ensuring compliance with environmental best practices.