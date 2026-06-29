The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF)—the world's pioneering research and applied foundation specializing in artificial intelligence, media, and content innovation since 2018—has launched the Agentic AI for Educators Initiative (AAEI) in collaboration with the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) at the University of Dubai.

The initiative represents the first specialized educational and professional training program dedicated to empowering university faculty members and school teachers with practical Agentic AI skills. During its first phase, the initiative aims to train 1,000 educators by the end of 2026, supporting the integration of autonomous AI technologies across educational institutions throughout the United Arab Emirates.

H.E Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the AIJRF CEO said: “ the initiative aligns with the organization's strategic mission to promote artificial intelligence and advanced technologies across the Arab region while responding to the rapid transformation taking place in global education.”

"Educational institutions worldwide are moving beyond the use of traditional AI tools toward building intelligent educational ecosystems powered by autonomous AI agents capable of executing tasks independently and collaborating with one another," Abdulzaher said.

He added: "Our objective is to equip university professors and teachers with the knowledge and practical skills required to integrate Artificial Intelligence and Agentic AI into everyday teaching. We aim to enable educators to build intelligent AI Agent Teams that support curriculum development, lesson planning, assessment management, scientific research, and classroom innovation, ultimately improving educational quality and academic productivity."

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Educational Ecosystems

Through an intensive hands-on training program, the Agentic AI for Educators Initiative (AAEI) enables educators to integrate, manage, and deploy Agentic AI technologies throughout their daily academic activities.

Rather than focusing solely on using AI applications, the initiative trains participants to design, build, and manage complete AI Agent Teams that function as intelligent digital assistants supporting:

Curriculum development

Lesson preparation

Assessment and examination design

Scientific research

Academic administration

Student engagement

Personalized learning experiences

The initiative reflects the latest international developments in Agentic AI and the future of intelligent education.

Program Objectives

Participants will learn how to:

Understand the latest concepts and foundations of Agentic AI.

Design and develop specialized educational AI Agents.

Integrate AI Agents into daily teaching and learning activities.

Build AI-powered smart lesson plans.

Develop intelligent assessment and examination systems.

Create AI Teaching Assistants.

Build AI Research Assistants.

Automate repetitive academic and administrative tasks.

Increase student engagement and classroom interaction.

Improve educators' productivity and institutional performance.

Target Audience

The program is specifically designed for:

University faculty members

School teachers

Academic leaders

Academic program directors

Curriculum developers

Instructional designers

Educational supervisors

Researchers and academics

Program Structure

The specialized training program follows a highly practical learning model consisting of:

2 intensive training days

6 practical training hours

5 specialized Agentic AI tools

One applied project for every participant

Training methodology:

20% theory

80% practical implementation

Throughout the program, every participant builds and deploys their own collection of AI Agents while developing a complete educational AI workflow.

Learning Outcomes

Upon successful completion, participants will be able to:

Design and develop educational AI Agents.

Build collaborative AI Agent Teams for educational environments.

Automate routine teaching tasks.

Develop intelligent assessment systems.

Design smarter curricula and academic courses.

Professionally integrate AI into classroom teaching.

Build their own customized educational AI ecosystem.

Supporting the Future of Arab Education

The initiative forms part of the joint efforts of AIJRF and the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) to accelerate educational transformation across the Arab world by preparing a new generation of educators capable of leading the transition toward Agentic AI-powered education and future-ready academic institutions.

About the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU)

The Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) is an international benchmarking framework launched in 2024 by the University of Dubai in collaboration with AIJRF.

It is the first applied index dedicated to measuring the integration of Artificial Intelligence within humanities and theoretical disciplines across leading Arab universities, using internationally recognized benchmarking standards, including QS indicators.

The AIU evaluates universities across six strategic pillars comprising 18 sub-indicators:

AI integration into academic curricula. Faculty AI competencies. Smart laboratories and AI-enabled learning environments. Student AI skills and competencies. Scientific research and AI-related publications. Global partnerships with leading AI developers and technology companies.

About AIJRF

Founded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2018, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world's first research foundation specializing in artificial intelligence, media, content innovation, and future forecasting.

AIJRF leads more than 20 international AI initiatives, including:

Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI)

Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU)

Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Forum

AI Skills Camp for Students

University Youth AI Skills Challenge

The institution offers more than 120 professional training programs covering Artificial Intelligence, Digital Media, Content Creation, Government Innovation, Education, Metaverse Media, and emerging technologies.

AIJRF also published the world's first ethical framework for AI-generated content in 2021, followed by the AI Journalism Ethics Code (AIJEC) in 2024, establishing internationally recognized professional standards for responsible AI-powered content creation.

Today, AIJRF focuses on three strategic pillars: