Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of the strategy of SINAHA Platform- the UAE platform supporting national industries and products, headquartered in Abu Dhabi - to strengthen its international presence, aimed at promoting and marketing UAE products, showcasing the capabilities of the UAE industrial sector, and attracting quality industrial investments to the UAE, Mr. Mohsin Al Ameri, the Platform's representative in Africa, participated in a series of high-level economic events and meetings across several African countries.

The tour covered Kenya and Tanzania, and included participation in the Namibian-Kenyan Business Forum in Nairobi, and the Kenyan Diaspora Investment Conference in Dar es Salaam, alongside bilateral meetings with senior economic officials in the region. The tour also addressed opportunities to secure raw materials, strengthen industrial supply chains, open new markets for UAE products, and attract industrial investments.

Nairobi: Industrial, Mining, and Investment Cooperation

Al Ameri participated in the Namibian-Kenyan Business Forum held in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, at the invitation of the Honorary Consul of Namibia in Kenya, Mr. Said Mwangi Ali, and in the presence of the Deputy President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Ms. Lucia Witbooi. During the forum, Al Ameri presented the objectives of SINAHA Platform and its role in supporting the UAE industrial sector, highlighting the quality and competitiveness of UAE products in international markets.

He also discussed joint investment opportunities in the industrial, mining, and agricultural sectors, as well as ways to explore sources of raw materials that enhance the sustainability of national industry, affirming that SINAHA Platform is committed to building a solid strategic network with African economic entities, in line with the UAE's vision of cementing its position as a global hub for industry, trade, and investment.

Dar es Salaam: Connecting Diaspora Communities with Growth Opportunities

Al Ameri also participated in the Kenyan Diaspora Investment Conference held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, under the theme "Connecting the Kenyan Diaspora with Opportunities for National Growth," at the official invitation of Amb. Catherine Kirumaba Karemu, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Tanzania, and Amb. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange, Consul General of the Republic of Kenya in Arusha, Tanzania.

Discussions during the conference addressed opportunities to enhance investment flows and develop trade exchange, as well as the possibility of organizing an investment and industrial exhibition in the city of Arusha — headquarters of the East African Community (EAC) — with the aim of strengthening regional economic cooperation.

Partnership with the East African Business Council

On the sidelines of the visits, Al Ameri held a meeting with Mr. Ahmed Farah, Executive Director of the East African Business Council (EABC), during which both sides discussed ways to strengthen their partnership and facilitate access of UAE products to regional markets through the Council's network of member institutions and companies, in addition to exploring opportunities in the industrial, logistics, and supply chain sectors.