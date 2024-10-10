Dubai, UAE: Scoutr.ai, an innovative AI-driven recruitment automation platform, has officially entered the UAE market through a strategic partnership with AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform. This exciting development follows the successful raise of $500,000 in initial seed funding, enabling Scoutr.ai to simplify and expedite the hiring process for both employers and job seekers with its suite of AI-powered products.

Participating in Scoutr’s fundraising are backers of Intrro, Neel Shah, co-founder of Scoutr.ai’s previous venture, as well as a group of key angel investors.

This round is aimed at supporting the development of the Scoutr platform and accelerating Scoutr’s go-to-market operations in the UAE and beyond.

“We are excited about Scoutr’s entry into the UAE market, as it is poised to lead the next wave of AI-powered recruitment technology. With Scoutr.ai, organizations can bolster the growth of their businesses by placing candidates in the right roles suitable for their strengths and competencies in a faster and more efficient manner. We believe that Scoutr is well-positioned to transform how companies in our region source and secure passive talents by empowering them with the tools needed to stay ahead of the ever-evolving recruitment landscape," commented Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs.

Scoutr offers two main products referral automation and sourcing automation integrated into a single platform to streamline hiring strategies for SMEs and mid-market companies across the UAE and the wider MENA region. By targeting passive talent, Scoutr enables recruiters and hiring managers to proactively identify candidates who aren’t actively seeking new opportunities, opening up a diverse pool of untapped and unrecognized talents.

The platform’s advanced AI and automation technology enables hiring managers to take full control of the recruitment process, building robust pipelines of pre-vetted candidates daily without relying on external staffing agencies. This approach helps businesses cut costs and time associated with recruitment, reduce drop-off rates, and enhance overall hiring efficiency while improving the quality of their hires.

“Our goal is simple,” said Neel Shah, co-founder and CEO of Scoutr.ai. “We want to help companies hire the best talent faster, cheaper, and more effectively than ever before. The UAE is just the start our long-term vision is to scale Scoutr across multiple regions and industries.”

"Having spent over a decade in the talent space, I recognized the challenges of traditional recruitment methods, particularly in accessing passive talent. Scoutr.ai is designed to empower hiring managers by giving them full control over the recruitment process, allowing them to engage only with the best candidates,” Shah added.

The expansion by the company comes at an opportune time, considering the UAE's status as a hotspot for global technology companies, particularly those that specialize in AI and automation solutions.

With its new Dubai office, Scoutr.ai will be able to support its next growth phase and international expansion, making AI recruitment technology more accessible to a broader clientele across the region.

Emphasizing the platform's product capabilities to respond to region-specific demands, Craig Ambrose, co-founder and chief strategy officer (CSO) of Scoutr.ai, explained: “In my years of working in the UAE’s HR sector, I’ve seen how much time and money businesses spend on hiring. Scoutr.ai drastically reduces this by delivering profiles that meet hiring managers' exact needs, enabling faster, more informed hiring decisions.”

The recent fundraising underscores the growing demand for Scoutr’s services, driven by an increasing shift toward data-driven decision-making as businesses across various sectors strive to enhance recruitment effectiveness and optimize operations.

With continued investment in product innovation and geographical expansion, Scoutr.ai is poised to revolutionize the global AI recruitment landscape, empowering businesses to harness a diverse and highly skilled workforce.

