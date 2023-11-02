Dubai, UAE – Foodvision, the groundbreaking AI-based food technology startup, has officially launched its innovative partnership with Shakey's Pizza Chain in Dubai. This revolutionary collaboration aims to enhance food quality, ensuring every customer enjoys a superior dining experience. With three pizzerias already connected, Foodvision is making waves in the culinary scene.

Foodvision's primary mission is to redefine the way we perceive food quality and consistency. Using advanced AI technology, the startup can analyze a prepared dish in just three seconds, providing instant feedback to both the chef and the restaurant manager. This real-time analysis ensures that only the finest dishes are served to customers, enhancing the overall dining experience.

In just one month since the launch, more than 10,000 pizzas have undergone Foodvision's quality control process, resulting in a remarkable 20% improvement in overall food quality. This extraordinary achievement underscores the commitment of Foodvision and Shakey's Pizza Chain to provide customers with the best possible culinary experience.

The partnership between Foodvision and Shakey's Pizza Chain is ushering in a new era of culinary excellence in Dubai. It combines the culinary expertise of Shakey's with Foodvision's cutting-edge AI technology to ensure that every dish meets the highest standards of quality and consistency. This not only benefits customers by guaranteeing a top-notch dining experience but also enables the restaurant staff to maintain the highest culinary standards.

The AI-powered quality control system developed by Foodvision scans every pizza to detect any deviations from the desired quality standards, such as undercooked or overcooked crust, uneven toppings, or any other inconsistencies that could compromise the taste and appearance of the dish. When such issues are identified, the system promptly sends an alert to the chef and the manager, enabling immediate corrective actions to be taken.

"This partnership with Shakey's Pizza Chain represents a significant step forward in redefining the food industry in Dubai," said Arthur Tsykunov, CEO of Foodvision. "Our AI technology is enhancing food quality and ensuring that each customer receives a perfect pizza. The results we have achieved in just one month are a testament to the transformative potential of AI in the culinary world."

Khalil Mardini, General Manager of Shakey's Pizza UAE added, "We are excited to partner with Foodvision and embrace this innovative technology. The ability to provide our customers with consistently outstanding pizzas is at the core of our commitment to excellence."

Foodvision's AI-based quality control system has already garnered recognition and praise from customers who have experienced the improved quality of their favorite pizzas. With this successful launch, both Foodvision and Shakey's Pizza Chain are poised to expand this groundbreaking partnership further and continue to raise the bar for food quality in Dubai.

About Foodvision: Foodvision is an AI-based food tech startup that is dedicated to transforming the culinary industry by ensuring the highest quality and consistency of dishes. With its cutting-edge AI technology, Foodvision partners with restaurants and eateries to enhance the dining experience for customers while empowering chefs and managers to maintain the highest culinary standards.

Arthur Tsykunov CEO, Foodvision

Email: at@foodvision.tech Website: www.foodvision.tech