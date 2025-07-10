Dubai, UAE – In a bold move to shape the future of healthcare leadership in the UAE and beyond, Saudi German Health has announced a strategic partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences, a world-renowned institution in healthcare education and executive leadership development.

Rooted in Saudi German Health’s philosophy of “Caring Like Family,” this partnership reflects a shared vision of building compassionate, future-ready leaders who are equipped to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare.

Through this collaboration, the two organizations are launching a comprehensive executive leadership development program tailored to empower both executive and middle management teams across the Saudi German Health network. The program will focus on:

Strategic leadership and transformational management

Innovation in healthcare delivery

Value-driven decision-making

Global perspectives in executive healthcare managemen

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, CEO of Saudi German Health – UAE, commented:

"At Saudi German Health, we believe that leadership is not only about achieving outcomes—it is about leading with empathy, vision, and purpose. This partnership with RCSI reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in our people, nurturing talent, and building a culture of excellence. We are proud to join hands with a globally respected institution to equip our current and future leaders with the skills and mindset to transform healthcare for the better."

Justin Ralph, CTO and Member of the Senior Management team at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, added:

“At RCSI, our mission is to educate, nurture, and discover for the benefit of human health. This collaboration with Saudi German Health UAE reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through leadership, innovation, and education.”

Sara McDonnell, Executive Director, RCSI Graduate School of Healthcare Management and RCSI Online also remarked:

“We are proud to collaborate with Saudi German Health UAE, adding to our long-standing commitment to building healthcare leadership capacity in the UAE, supported by our presence in Dubai Healthcare City”

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from Saudi German Health, including key members of the executive and HR leadership teams, reinforcing the group’s deep commitment to investing in its people and driving sustainable transformation from the top.

Attendees from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences:

Justin Ralph, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Senior Management Team

Sara McDonnell, Executive Director, RCSI Graduate School of Healthcare Management and RCSI Online

Hasan Altug, Director, RCSI Dubai Office

Anthony Cahill, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development

About Saudi German Health

Saudi German Health is one of the region’s leading healthcare providers with a growing network of hospitals and clinics across the MENA region. Committed to delivering exceptional patient care, SGH combines advanced technology, international expertise, and compassionate service in line with its vision of “Caring Like Family.”

About RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Founded in 1784, RCSI is a world-class health sciences university dedicated to education, research, and professional development for healthcare leaders across the globe. With its global community present in over 100 countries, RCSI is ranked the world’s leading university for its impact on good health and well-being (THE Impact Rankings 2025). RCSI has an office presence in Dubai Healthcare City in UAE as well as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and a local programme collaboration in China.