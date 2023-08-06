Muscat. As part of its endeavors to enhance customer experiences with exciting offers, ahlibank has announced an offer of up to 2% cashback on international transactions for all ahlibank credit card holders. This falls in line with the bank’s efforts to engage with its customers through generous rewards and innovative promotions.

Starting from August 1st until August 31st, the month-long campaign will offer customers the chance to get up to 2% cashback on international transactions. A 1% cashback will be on international spending for all credit cards, in addition to the existing 1% which is already provided for the Signature and Infinite credit card holders. This would provide signature and infinite customers double the cashback on international spending on POS or online.

This lucrative offer is part of ahlibank’s initiatives to engage with its customers through meaningful rewards, thereby strengthening relationships between the bank and its new or existing customers. By giving them a chance to earn back when spending internationally, ahlibank aims to enhance the customer’s experience at all times and be a preferred partner for their daily banking needs.

Commenting on the exciting offer, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, said, “We are always looking for new ways to keep our customer’s loyalty intact. Moreover, there is no better way to do it than by offering exciting and tangible rewards and promotions to them. Offering a cashback on international transactions is truly a value add, and we believe that our customers will receive this very well. Our goal is to improve the customer's banking experience by creating a dynamic banking environment that aligns with current trends in the global and local banking industry.

ahlibank looks to provide the best services that enhance its preferred status as one of the most preferred banks in the country. This campaign is an effective step that reflects the Bank's contribution to its customers by enhancing their travel experiences. ahlibank is keen to invest in meaningful banking solutions using the latest innovations to support its customers. The Bank has earned a reputation for enabling its customers to benefit from the best services and products and to provide easy and secured banking solutions.