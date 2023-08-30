Muscat: Dedicated to enhance its cutomers’ banking experience, ahli Islamic has established a specialized, cutting-edge Digital Branch at the Mall of Oman. The new branch will offer top-notch services that are in accordance with current global digital trends in order to provide its customers with a contemporary, efficient, and secure banking experience. The new branch replaces traditional tellers with multi-purpose machine, offering ahli Islamic clients a unique and practical option to carry out different banking activities. Customers can open accounts, apply for financing requests, and credit cards, pay bills, transfer money, and carry out other banking services using the machine.

Commenting on the launch of the new digital branch, Yousuf Salim Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of ahli Islamic, said: "We are happy to launch our first digital branch to enable our customers with a seamless and efficient banking experience by incorporating digital technology across its digitized services, and establishing higher standards of excellence. This demonstrates our commitment to providing modern banking options for our customers. We hope to persist as the top choice for Shariah compliant banking in the Sultanate and contribute to the progress of Islamic banking.”

"The opening of our new Digital Branch is evidence of our assurance of providing easy banking solutions to our customers. We are confident that the Multi-Function machine equipped branch will enhance the overall banking experience and will allow customers to make transactions hassle-free, without waiting in lines. A Sharia-compliant digital branch is indeed a major milestone for us, as well as, a significant step in the country’s fintech agenda. We are confident of driving this further given our successful track record in implementing digital-first solutions for our customers, thereby putting the industry at par with global benchmarks.” he added.

The new Digital Branch at Mall of Oman is part of ahli Islamic’s ongoing endeavors to offer its customers a banking experience that is smooth and efficient. ahli islamic is consistently investing in new technologies and digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of the customers. Additionally, it is committed to digitize its banking services in order to ensure compliance with Shariah and simultaneously provide a modern banking experience.