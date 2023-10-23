The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) made its second appearance at the 2023 Algeria Woodtech show, an important event that offered invaluable insights into the potential of the Algerian wood market.

Held under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Algeria Woodtech 2023 took place from September 19 to 22 at SAFEX exhibition centre in Algiers. The event attracted key players in the wood and woodworking sector, drawing visitors and exhibitors from across the globe. Algeria, strategically positioned as the gateway to Africa, presents a wealth of investment opportunities, trade potential, and a vibrant culture of innovation within the wood industry.

In 2023, the United States remains poised to export approximately 1,000 cubic metres of hardwood lumber to the Algerian market, amounting to an estimated value of USD 1 million. While this figure is already significant, AHEC believes that the Algerian market harbours substantial untapped potential. Recent numbers from Trade Data Monitor reveal that in 2022, Algeria imported around 150,000 cubic metres of beech lumber, with the majority coming from Romania. American red oak, renowned for its superior qualities in terms of performance and aesthetics, is emerging as a promising substitute for beech. With time, red oak could potentially replace, either in part or entirely, the beech lumber that Algeria has been importing. Similar market shifts were witnessed in Egypt and certain Gulf markets over the past decade. The primary hurdle to this transition in Algeria remains the disparity in import duties, with products from the European Union enjoying preferential treatment over those from the United States.

Roderick Wiles, AHEC Regional Director, noted, "The Algeria Woodtech show shone a light on the substantial interest in American hardwoods, particularly red oak, within the Algerian market. AHEC remains dedicated to gaining a deeper understanding of this market's dynamics and forging connections with importers and end-users."

With the possibility of a third edition of Algeria Woodtech in 2024 on the horizon, AHEC eagerly anticipates its participation, which is envisioned to be accompanied by an educational seminar and networking event. This strategic approach underscores AHEC's unwavering commitment to nurturing a comprehensive appreciation of American hardwoods and enriching opportunities for US hardwood exporters within the burgeoning Algerian market.

About AHEC

The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) is an international trade association for the U.S. hardwood industry, representing exporters among U.S. hardwood companies and all the major U.S. hardwood production trade associations. AHEC runs a worldwide program to promote American hardwoods in over 50 export markets, concentrating on providing architects, specifiers, designers, and end-users with technical information on the range of species, products and sources of supply. In addition, AHEC also produces a full range of technical publications.

American red oak

Quercus rubra

American red oak is an attractive, open-grained, flexible wood and the most widespread hardwood in America’s forests. A tough, hard-wearing timber with excellent steam bending properties that is easy to finish and stain, making it an ideal choice for furniture and interiors.

