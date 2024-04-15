The Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD) and Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD) aim to empower the Emirati youth with the skills of diplomatic leadership and international affairs

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE's leading diplomatic training centre, is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for its two Master of Arts programmes: Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD) and Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD). Starting today, applications are open until 15 May 2024, offering Emirati youth a unique opportunity to pursue their studies for the 2024-2025 academic year.

AGDA's two distinguished programmes are designed to meet the current increasing demand for well-trained diplomats who can navigate the complexity of multifaceted diplomacy. Rooted in equipping students with abilities such as strategic negotiation, critical analysis, and visionary thinking, these programmes also recognise the indispensable role of empathy and compassion as essential pillars of effective leadership.

Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD)

The MAHAD program not only provides a diverse learning environment but also unlocks compelling career opportunities. Graduates emerge prepared for impactful roles within international organizations, NGOs, and governmental agencies, adept at tackling global humanitarian challenges across a spectrum of critical sectors. From mastering emergency response to navigating development aid, conflict resolution, and advocating for human rights, this program equips individuals with the skills and expertise needed to make a real difference in the world. Over the span of one academic year, MAHAD focuses also on enhancing participants' decision-making process and their adeptness in managing diverse, multicultural teams.

Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD)

MAGAD, formerly known as the MA in Diplomacy and International Relations, is a programme that offers a comprehensive blend of thematic and practical courses alongside diplomatic skills training. Uniquely integrating a dual focus on global affairs and diplomatic leadership, MAGAD equips students with the ability to critically analyse key political and economic trends. It also provides hands-on training in advanced negotiation, mediation, public diplomacy, leadership, and crisis management within the diplomatic sphere.

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, expressed pride in making these insightful MA programmes accessible to Emiratis across the UAE. “We eagerly anticipate a strong cohort of candidates as we continue to advance our mission of contributing to the country's foreign policy objectives and international aid initiatives. Through these exceptional academic programmes, we aim to cultivate a cadre of specialists and elite diplomats capable of representing the UAE with distinction worldwide," he added.

The courses under the MAHAD and MAGAD programmes are designed carefully to equip Emirati youth with renowned skills in diplomatic leadership and international affairs, qualifying them to take on challenging roles to serve the goals of UAE’s diplomacy and humanitarian action.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

