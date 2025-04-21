Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Arab Financial Services (AFS), the innovative leader in digital payment solutions across the Middle East and Africa, is collaborating with Al-Etihad Al-Dawli Fintech Company (EDF) in Libya to elevate the nation's payment ecosystem.

Together, they aim to redefine Libya's payment ecosystem by introducing a dynamic suite of advanced digital and electronic payment services.

The signing of the Teaming Agreement signals a powerful collaboration, uniting AFS's innovative prowess with EDF's local insight to revolutionize the Libyan market. This alliance promises to equip Libyan businesses, consumers, and financial institutions with seamless, secure, and disruptive digital payment solutions, transitioning to a modern financial future.

“We are thrilled to embark on this ambitious journey with EDF, bringing truly transformative payment solutions to the Libyan market,” states Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS CEO. “This partnership reflects our mutual vision for advancing financial technology and steering the digital transformation of Libya's payment ecosystem. We are committed to contributing to the vibrant growth and modernization of the country's financial services sector.”

Dr. Wisam Gouiri, EDF CEO, added, "Our Teaming Agreement with AFS marks an important milestone in EDF’s mission to provide the most innovative and efficient digital payment solutions to Libya. Introducing advanced digital payment systems and accelerating the adoption of secure and efficient payment methods across the country, this partnership will benefit not just our company but also the nation as a whole.”

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Website: https://www.arabfinancialservices.ai/en

About EDF:

Etihad Aldawli Fintech Company (EDF Co.) is a shareholding corporate founded in 2021, its goal is to provide digital transformation technology enablement for Fintech Companies and Banks in addition to its own main eWallet Payment Solution (UniPay). EDF Co. is known as the first company in Libya to be certified with PCI-DSS Attestation of Compliance regarding its Payment solutions, with its sophisticated infrastructure that works with the international standard of ISMS ISO 27001.

Website: https://edf.ly/