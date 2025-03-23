Muharraq, Bahrain – Due to the closure of London Heathrow Airport; Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, confirms that some of its flights have been affected by this closure.

Gulf Air is working closely with related authorities to help affected passengers as well as assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and accommodation. The safety and security of Gulf Air’s passengers and crew remain a top priority.

The airline regrets any inconvenience caused and assures its valued passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation to resolve it as soon as possible.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

Gulf Air Social Media Platforms:

Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter (×): @GulfAir

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh