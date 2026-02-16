Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AEON Clinic is setting a new global benchmark in longevity science through its pioneering approach to Regenerative Medicine; an advanced medical model designed to address the distinct biological, hormonal, and lifestyle needs of both men and women across every stage of life.

At the heart of AEON’s philosophy is the belief that ageing is a modifiable biological process, not an inevitable decline. While men and women experience ageing differently; through variations in hormonal cycles, metabolism, stress response, muscle mass, bone density, and cognitive health; AEON’s Regenerative Medicine model recognizes these differences as central to effective longevity care. By restoring function at the cellular level, AEON empowers both men and women to achieve sustained vitality, resilience, and optimal performance over time.

“Regenerative Medicine represents a fundamental shift in how we approach male and female health and ageing,” said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder and Medical Director of AEON Clinic. “Men and women age differently at a biological level, and longevity medicine must reflect that reality. Rather than waiting for disease or decline, we focus on restoring the body’s innate capacity to regenerate; supporting hormonal health, cellular repair, and systemic balance. Our goal is not simply to extend life expectancy, but to ensure both men and women remain strong, mentally sharp, and physically capable throughout their lives.”

In the United Arab Emirates, longevity and wellness are increasingly central to national health priorities. The average life expectancy in the UAE now stands among the highest in the region; at approximately 82.9 years, well above the global average of around 73.7 years; with women generally living longer than men. However, longer lives do not always equate to healthier lives: national surveys show that over half of adults do not engage in sufficient physical activity, and chronic conditions such as diabetes affect nearly 12 % of the adult population. These trends highlight a growing need for proactive interventions that support healthy ageing, metabolic health, hormonal balance, and preventive care, core pillars in modern longevity medicine.

“AEON’s integrated approach combines stem cell therapy, genomic and epigenetic testing, hormone optimization, ozone therapy, precision nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and holistic healing to create deeply personalized longevity strategies. These programs are specifically tailored to support male and female hormonal balance, metabolic health, reproductive longevity, cognitive clarity, physical strength, and emotional wellbeing; factors that collectively define true health span.” Added Dr. -Jaffer-khan

Beyond diagnostics, AEON Clinic offers a wide spectrum of regenerative and functional medicine services, including sports and performance medicine for musculoskeletal strength, naturopathic and functional medicine for gut and hormonal health, nervous system regulation programs for stress and burnout, and advanced aesthetic medicine that reflects internal cellular health externally. Treatments such as exosome therapy, stem cell therapy, peptide protocols, hormone optimization, and non-surgical regenerative aesthetics are delivered within a five-star clinical environment that aligns medical excellence with patient experience.

By redefining longevity through a male and female centric regenerative Medicine approach, AEON Clinic is leading a paradigm shift in modern healthcare; one that prioritizes prevention, cellular regeneration, hormonal balance, and individualized care. As global interest in longevity science accelerates, AEON continues to stand as a beacon of innovation, empowering men and women alike to live longer, healthier, and more purposeful lives.

About AEON Clinic

AEON Clinic is a luxury regenerative wellness and longevity center located at the iconic Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Renowned for its pioneering approach to regenerative Medicine, AEON is dedicated to redefining how ageing is understood, treated, and reversed. As the only clinic in the Middle East affiliated and endorsed by the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, AEON stands at the forefront of science-led longevity and regenerative healthcare.

Guided by its proprietary Rejuvenscence© concept, AEON treats ageing as a modifiable biological process, focusing on extending health span rather than merely lifespan. The clinic integrates advanced regenerative therapies, functional and genomic medicine, precision diagnostics, and holistic wellness practices to deliver deeply personalized treatment journeys. Services range from cellular and musculoskeletal regeneration to stress management, naturopathic care, and advanced aesthetic medicine that reflects internal cellular health externally.

Combining world-class medical expertise with a five-star hospitality experience, AEON Clinic offers a new paradigm in preventative and regenerative healthcare, empowering individuals to live longer, healthier, and more purposeful lives.

Founded by Dr. Khan, a globally renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon with over two decades of experience, AEON Clinic represents the evolution of healthcare beyond traditional allopathic models. His vision was shaped by the convergence of advanced regenerative science and a growing understanding that sustainable health, particularly for high-performing individuals; requires prevention, personalization, and biological optimization rather than reactive care alone. Under his leadership, AEON has become the only regenerative wellness center in the Middle East affiliated and endorsed by the American Board of Regenerative Medicine.

