Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, is excited to introduce its latest campaign “Dream Bigger”, that rewards customers when they save more by increasing their deposits in their DIB Current or Savings Account. The possibility to earn rewards does not end here, customers who conduct Foreign Currency transaction also get the opportunity to be rewarded. Prizes worth up to AED 3 million are up for grabs. The four-month promotion will reward two grand prize winners with up to AED 1 million each, alongside 200 additional customers with cash rewards of AED 5,000 each. This initiative reinforces DIB’s ongoing commitment to delivering value-driven banking solutions that reward customer loyalty and trust, making everyday banking more rewarding.

The campaign is designed for both new and existing Retail Banking (Individual) and Business Banking customers, offering them the chance to grow their savings while being rewarded for their financial commitment. Customers can qualify for the draw by increasing their average Current or Savings Account balance by AED 10,000, earning an entry into the draw or performing a foreign currency transaction of AED 10,000 or more, securing additional chances to win.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “At DIB, our relentless commitment to customers drives us to continuously enhance their banking experience with value-driven solutions that enrich their financial journey. This campaign reflects our strong devotion to building meaningful relationships, rewarding customer loyalty, and encouraging prudent financial management. By offering life-changing rewards, we aim to inspire our customers to take proactive steps in growing their wealth and achieving their long-term aspirations with confidence. By providing such opportunities, DIB remains a trusted partner in helping customers achieve their financial aspirations while enhancing their overall banking journey”.

Through this campaign, Dubai Islamic Bank continues to reinforce its position as a leading financial institution, committed to delivering innovative and rewarding banking experiences. The ‘Dream Bigger’ Campaign not only reflects the bank's dedication to customer-centric solutions but also highlights its focus on fostering financial empowerment and long-term prosperity.

For more information about this unmissable promotion, and how to participate, please visit www.dib.ae

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets almost reaching USD90 billion and market capitalization of nearly USD 9bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.

DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

