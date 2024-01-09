Advansys announces its acquisition of FORTE CLOUD – a Cloud Service Provider and Consulting Partner. The acquisition is one of the main milestones in achieving Advansys aggressive expansion plan. This acquisition is not just a merger of two entities, but a fusion of expertise and innovation. Advansys will incorporate FORTE CLOUD's expansive range of cloud services, including advanced cloud architecture and migration solutions. This integration is set to revolutionize Advansys’s portfolio driving unprecedented value for customers and partners alike.

“FORTE CLOUD is a strong, strategic fit for Advansys and the combination of our two companies will drive significant value for both our partners and customers” said Advansys Chairman and CEO, Ahmed ElMoghazy. “FORTE CLOUD's leading services in the MEA region will add to Advansys, creating a world-class portfolio of offerings. Also, the addition of exceptional talent to our team brings in new expertise and proficiency.”

As the two companies join forces, Ahmed ElMoghazy is appointed as the Chairman and CEO of FORTE CLOUD, Abdelrahman Elposhi is appointed as the Chief Technology Officer, Yasser Mamdouh is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, and Moheeb Darwish is appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Abelrahman Elposhi, founder of FORTE CLOUD, shares his optimism “Today’s announcement is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence. The synergistic potential between Advansys and FORTE CLOUD promises to elevate our service capabilities and create a transformative impact in the technology sector.”

About Advansys:

Advansys is a dynamic global solutions provider, passionate about building smart, modular, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions for today's world of business. Advansys offers tailored solutions in different areas such as strategic outsourcing, business automation, digital transformation, and industrial automation. For more information, visit www.advansys-esc.com.

About FORTE CLOUD:

FORTE CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider and consulting partner that has been delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to clients in the MEA region since 2014 across different industry sectors. FORTE CLOUD is a multi-cloud authorized reseller and managed services provider. FORTE CLOUD services include consultancy, professional services, and managed services. For more information, visit www.fortecloud.com.

