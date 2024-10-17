Advansys, a leading dynamic provider for global sustainable solutions, has successfully completed the initial phase of UTEC’s new Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) in Cairo, Egypt. The ODC unlocks critical offshore services that revolutionize operations for businesses across the Middle East and Africa. It is strategically positioned to cater to regional clients, offering seamless access to highly specialized offshore services that are key to achieving operational efficiency, cost savings, and scalable growth in an increasingly competitive global market.

Advansys plays a pivotal role in supporting UTEC’s operations by providing advanced infrastructure and equipment, access to Egypt’s robust pool of talent and skilled professionals, and access to industry-leading practices. Through this collaboration, UTEC aims to enhance its service offerings, increase operational efficiency, and foster innovation, positioning itself for long-term success in a dynamic business environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed ElMoghazy, CEO of Advansys, said: “Our partnership with UTEC demonstrates our agility and commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions. At Advansys, we are at the forefront of unlocking offshore service potential for the region, enabling organizations like UTEC to scale rapidly and efficiently while tapping into expertise that ensures sustained, long-term success.”

From his side, Wael Gad, CEO of UTEC, said: “Partnering with Advansys has unlocked essential offshore capabilities for our growth. The establishment of our new Operation Excellence Center, backed by Advansys’ offshore expertise, positions us to achieve our ambitious expansion goals while continuing to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Sharaf El-Din Mohamed, COO of Advansys, remarked: “By leveraging Advansys’s expertise and resources, we are dedicated to providing UTEC with the necessary tools and support to drive its growth and success in the market, scale-up their operations, and capture new market share while optimizing cost-efficiency.”

Based in Cairo, the Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) marks a key milestone between Advansys and UTEC, and represents a pivotal step toward transforming the regional offshore services landscape. By combining Advansys' expertise in offshore solutions with UTEC's growth vision, this collaboration unlocks new opportunities for businesses across the Middle East and Africa. It sets a benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and scalability, empowering the regional market to compete globally and thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive world.

About Advansys:

Advansys is a dynamic global solutions provider, passionate about building smart, modular, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions for today's world of business for over 10 years. Advansys mission is to resolve problems, improve operations and enhance customer experience through technology. Advansys offers tailored solutions in different areas such as strategic outsourcing, business automation, industrial digitization and others enabling organizations to achieve their digital transformation and scaling objectives. With offices in 5 countries including USA, UK, UAE, KSA and Egypt, we enable scalable operations with real-time collaboration and faster resolution of customer requirements.​ Advansys customers are among the leading medium and large enterprises, with a primary focus on Industrial, Healthcare, Oil and gas, Telecommunication, Financial, and Governmental Sectors. For more information, visit https://advansys-esc.com/about/.

About UTEC:

UTEC is a progressive company based in Saudi Arabia and serving the GCC & Middle Eastern region. Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Bawan Holdings and Wilson Transformer Company (a leading manufacturer of power and distribution transformers in Australia since 1933). UTEC pushes boundaries of technology and drives innovation & value through technology to address the world’s energy challenges. UTEC’s customized systems & products allow more resource-efficient management of businesses, buildings and grids. UTEC products and solutions are available on the grid in more than 20 countries across the world. For more information, visit https://www.utec.com.sa/about-us.