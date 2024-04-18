Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) reaffirms its commitment to educational excellence with the launch of two cutting-edge professional development certificates through its SMART Learning Center, the “Art and Science of Teaching Professional Development Certificate” and the “AI-Enhanced Teaching and Learning Certificate.” These certificates mark a significant advancement in ADU’s teaching methodologies, promising to elevate the faculty’s teaching methodology and thus contributing to the overall student learning experience.

ADU’s SMART Learning Center has introduced the AI-Enhanced Teaching and Learning Certificate, for faculty members from ADU and Liwa College. This certified program represents a pioneering leap in educational innovation and is designed to equip educators with the expertise and tools needed to seamlessly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their teaching practices. By blending theoretical understanding with practical application, faculty members will embark on a transformative journey to enhance teaching effectiveness and foster deeper student engagement.

Through this program, faculty members will gain foundational knowledge of AI applications and their transformative potential in teaching and learning. It will also enable the integration of AI technologies into teaching practices to strengthen curriculum delivery, enhance student’s knowledge and analytical skills in response to the required educational needs. Additionally, faculty members will utilize AI-driven analytics to assess teaching efficiency and learning outcomes, while developing a comprehensive implementation plan for AI technologies in classrooms. In addition to showcasing innovative teaching strategies that promote ethical and independent learning.

Upon the completion of the program, faculty members will receive a certificate, recognizing their proficiency in AI-integrated teaching methodologies.

Aligned with ADU’s dedication to fostering innovation, the Art and Science of Teaching Professional Development Certificate, accessible to adjunct faculty, existing staff and teaching assistants, offers six thorough modules covering the fundamental pillars of teaching excellence. From introductory theories to technological integration, the program seeks to equip educators with the ability to tailor their teaching strategies to the diverse needs of students in inclusive learning environments. Running weekly, participants will delve into several topics, including effective teaching tactics, assessment techniques, and ethical practices, culminating in a holistic grasp of effective pedagogy.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at ADU, said: “The AI-Enhanced Teaching and Learning Certificate reflects our commitment to providing exceptional training programs for our faculty and staff members at ADU, supporting them in delivering excellence in education. This certificate provides educators with the skills to analyze educational needs and design AI-integrated curricula to enhance the learning experience in their classrooms. At ADU, we prioritize fostering innovation among our faculty members to improve their teaching practices and contribute to the development of the educational sector.”

Dr. Mohammad Fteiha, Director of Al Ain Campus, and Director of the Centre for Smart Learning at ADU, said: “All thanks to ADU’s leadership, faculty and staff continue to receive unique training and upskilling opportunities that ultimately contribute to the delivery of world-class education. Through the introduction of the two new professional development certificates, we are confident that our faculty will be equipped with the required knowledge and skills to upkeep with the latest teaching and learning methodologies and trends. The integration of AI into the classroom enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of education delivery, nurturing a generation adept at leveraging the latest innovations and breakthrough solutions.”

Furthermore, the Art and Science Certificate, will enable faculty members to harness new technologies and enrich educational experiences, optimizing learning outcomes and embracing multicultural teaching approaches, while upholding ethical standards and mastering adaptive teaching strategies designed for diverse learning contexts.

The ADU SMART Learning Center is dedicated to supporting ADU faculty in utilizing inclusive, student-centered, and evidence-based learning and teaching practices to effectively deliver ADU colleges' online courses and programs.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

