Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ranked in third place nationwide in the “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” 2023, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) launched a state-of-the-art Innovation Center in its Al Ain campus in line with the university’s innovation strategy (ADUi). The Center is open for Al Ain community, students, faculty, researchers, small and home business owners, individuals aiming to start a business and innovators. Focused on research and innovation, the Center will serve as a platform for business testing and experimentation for the student and faculty bodies as well as the wider community.

The Center is the result of ADU’s innovation mission that contributes to the development of the community through innovation and research, which will further improve the academic programs and contribute to societal development and economic growth.

The Center is an integral part of ADUi’s strategy towards creating sustainable innovation. It offers three zones that inspire sustainable and collaborative efforts towards design and fabrication, commercialization and networking.

Students, academics and individuals interested in initiating, developing and testing their designs, fabrication or commercialization of those designs will be equipped with the latest technologies, mentorship and support to leverage their skills and creativity.

Dr. Alberto Peralta Bellmont Director of Innovation at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Innovation Center in Al Ain campus. This accomplishment is in line with the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy that seeks to position the UAE as one of the world’s most innovative nations. At ADU, we seek to expand the university’s innovation and research projects to pursue outstanding ideas that address private, domestic, governmental and social needs. We are committed to equip our community, students and faculty members with the latest innovative tools to tackle the challenges of the future career market and provide them the skillset needed to become leading figures in innovation.”

In addition to the three zones the Center will also include ADUi’s Lab for Public Services, which aims to strengthen the ability of public organization, experts and common people to work openly, collaboratively, effectively and legitimately to empower them to make better decisions and solve public problems. Additionally, the Center will host the Women Entrepreneurs and Innovators Forum where women from Al Aim community will be able to collaborate, discuss and achieve joint goals, as well as create an intimate and a serious room for diversity, equality and inclusion. The Forum will hold open discussions about equality, talent, leadership and opportunities for women in the UAE and the world. Through this Center, ADU seeks to optimize the positive impact of innovation for the benefit of the wider community.

ADUi combines a personalized approach with lessons learned from successful innovators and entrepreneurs through researching and promoting evidence-based practices. The initiatives within ADUi include programs, stand-alone events, as well as relevant opportunities which will be accessible and available to all students, faculty and staff, and will include ADU communities of reference.

Recently, ADU launched the Venture Lab in its main campus, which offers an innovative space designed to help spin-offs, startups, companies and government agencies find more sustainable solutions to create or improve daily operations.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. Furthermore, ADU ranked in third place nationwide in the “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” 2023.

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

