UAE, Abu Dhabi: Building on its continuous academic excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a remarkable ascent in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings By Subject 2025. This year, ADU’s Business and Economics program soared an impressive 39 places, achieving a global ranking of 62, positioning it among the top 100 universities and securing first place nationally. Furthermore, the university ranked first in three indicators within the Business and Economics category, ‘Research Quality,’ ‘Research Environment’ and ‘Teaching.’

Additionally, ADU’s Engineering subjects ranked fifth jointly and 301-400 globally, while earning first place nationally in the ‘teaching’ indicator.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Our programs’ achievements in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a testament to ADU’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence. As we stand among world-class institutions, this recognition confirms ADU’s growing prominence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of education in the UAE and beyond. We remain committed to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic learning environment that contributes to the UAE’s academic sector.”

In its first entry in the Computer Science ranking, ADU secured a joint fourth position and first position for the ‘Teaching’ indicator in the UAE, placing within the top 301-400 globally. ADU also made its debut in the Social Sciences rankings, achieving a shared first-place position and ranked 251-300 globally. Additionally, the ‘Teaching’ and ‘International Outlook’ indicators in the Social Sciences category secured first place.

To find out more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines, including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, and offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE, and 172nd globally for research quality, and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performs impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

