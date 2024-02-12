UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beirut Arab University (BAU), a Lebanese private university, to boost students’ innovation and research skills in the field of health sciences.

Through this MoU, ADU aims to provide its College of Health Sciences students and faculty members with access to high-quality programs, that address the latest challenges in health sciences and facilitate joint activities which foster collaboration in the field of academic research. Additionally, ADU and BAU will work hand-in-hand to offer students the opportunity to apply for internships as well as offer student and faculty exchange and special training programs.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Professor Wael Nabil Abdel Salam, President of BAU.

The partnership translates the commitment of both institutions to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and addressing global challenges. In alignment with ADU’s and BAU’s missions to emphasize the importance of international cooperation in higher education, the partnership is expected to result in cooperative publications, research projects, and other academic endeavors that contribute to the advancement of education and research in the region.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “This strategic partnership with Beirut Arab University reflects our commitment to advancing global collaborations that focus on academic research and innovation. Through this MoU, we are keen to provide our students with a diverse range of opportunities that improve their academic journey, deliver vital practical experiences and further enhance their knowledge in their respective fields. At ADU, students are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain focused on empowering them with the opportunities to grow, succeed and prepare for the ever-changing market.”

The College of Health Sciences is home to undergraduate programs in public health and environmental health and safety, biomedical sciences (laboratory medicine), molecular and medical genetics, and human nutrition and dietetics. The collective educational mission of the health sciences programs is to provide students with a broad and flexible multidisciplinary curriculum, producing graduates equipped with both theoretical and practical knowledge related to their chosen program, as well as scientific and technical knowledge more generally.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com