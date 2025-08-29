Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has announced the issuance of 5,930 new economic licences to Emirati women entrepreneurs in a year, reaching 21,115 licences by end of June 2025, showcasing the effectiveness of initiatives to empower UAE women to further enhance their role in accelerating economic growth and diversification.

The increase reflects the growing impact of Emirati women in the business sector and success of ADDED’s efforts to foster an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, aligning with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, The Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The strategy aims to empower women to lead and contribute across priority sectors of the national economy.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “The rising number of licences issued to Emirati women reflects the strength, resilience, and vitality of our economy as well as the success of ADRA’s strategy to support inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem. We are committed to ensuring a business environment that enables Emirati women to innovate and play a pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s socio-economic development.

“Emirati women are a fundamental pillar of our society’s growth. Between July 2024 and June 2025, new licences issued to Emirati women accounted for 18 per cent of all new economic licences in the emirate. This demonstrates their increasing leadership in shaping the business landscape. ADRA remains committed to providing a transparent, effective, and supportive licensing system that drives business growth while maintaining full regulatory compliance.”

Among the 5,930 new licences issued to Emirati women between July 2024 and June 2025, 2,768 (46.6% of new licences issued to Emirati women) were issued under the Mobdea licence, enabling women to launch businesses across over 50 economic activities without requiring a physical office. This flexibility has made entrepreneurship more accessible, empowering women to turn their skills into thriving ventures.

1,830 were issued under the Tajer Abu Dhabi )Abu Dhabi Trader( licences (30%), followed by 788 standard economic licences, 246 freelance licences as Emirati women are benefiting from the opportunity created by this licence for specialised professionals to engage in over 100 economic activities at minimal cost, leveraging their diverse knowledge and expertise to accelerate transition towards knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Additionally, 39 agricultural (farm) licences and 12 industrial (Rowad) licences were issued for Emirati women entrepreneurs during the same period, reflecting their growing presence in priority sectors, and signalling a bold, inclusive vision for the emirate’s future in line with the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi and UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) plays a central role in supporting the Emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

An Arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to develop and regulate the business sector, ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.