Innovative partnership underpins ADNOC’s commitment to deploy advanced technologies to decarbonize its onshore and offshore operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC has announced a partnership with EDGE Group PJSC (‘EDGE’), one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups headquartered in Abu Dhabi, to deploy UAE-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, across its onshore and offshore operations.

EDGE’s autonomous systems arm, ADASI, will repurpose its existing UAVs for ADNOC to deploy in its operations, to minimize emissions and enhance environmental performance, monitor operations, and provide support in emergency response situations.

As part of the collaboration, ADNOC and ADASI will enter into a commercial partnership agreement that will allow the deployment of UAVs specialized in greenhouse gas leak detection and detailed inspection of site assets and infrastructure.

Dr. Saleh Hashem Alhashmi, Director, Group Commercial and In-Country Value, ADNOC, said: “This innovative partnership underscores how we are leveraging technology to accelerate decarbonization across our operations. Equipped with the latest imaging technology, EDGE’s unmanned aerial vehicles will support us in stopping greenhouse gas emissions. These drones can cover vast areas and will reduce the need to mobilize equipment and personnel to potentially harmful environments.”

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said: “We are delighted to partner with ADNOC to deploy unmanned systems which will address crucial environmental concerns and drive sustainable practices forward. Enhancing capabilities is a priority for both EDGE and ADASI and we look forward to deploying our autonomous systems that will ensure the safety and sustainability of onshore and offshore operations. By cooperating together, we are confident we can help transform, decarbonize and future-proof ADNOC’s operations.”

ADNOC has allocated an initial $15 billion (AED55 billion) to lower-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonization technologies to reduce its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030 and enable its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2045. As the company decarbonizes its operations, it is localizing its supply chain and promoting domestic manufacturing of critical industrial products.

At the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’, which was held between 31 May and 1 June, ADNOC announced it is accelerating its target to locally manufacture AED70 billion ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline to 2027, three years ahead of the initial target of 2030. Since the launch of ‘Make it in the Emirates’, ADNOC has more than tripled its direct spend with local manufacturers.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.