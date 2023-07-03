Over 70% of the contract value to flow back into the UAE economy through ADNOC’s highly successful ICV program



Pipeline expansion cements ADNOC Gas’ pivitol role in supplying sustainable gas supplies in support of UAE gas self-sufficiency



Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Gas plc (“ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), the world-class integrated gas processing company, today announced the award of $1.34 billion in contracts to Petrofac Emirates LLC and the Consortium between National Petroleum Construction Co. PJSC and C.A.T International Ltd. for the expansion of its natural gas pipeline network.

Under the sales gas pipeline network enhancement (ESTIDAMA) program, the new pipeline will extend ADNOC Gas’ existing pipeline network from approximately 3,200 kilometers (km) to over 3,500km, enabling the transportation of higher volumes of natural gas to customers in the Northern emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic pipeline extension will drive further growth for ADNOC Gas as it continues to supply sustainable gas supplies in the UAE in support of the company’s strategy to increase its market share and enhance its customer base.



Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “Our strategic network expansion will bring the advantages of lower-cost, sustainable and cleaner gas to more locations across the UAE by enhancing industrial access to natural gas, a cost-competitive and lower-carbon intensive fuel. The expanded pipeline will drive further growth for ADNOC Gas and our shareholders as we deliver on our mandate to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.”



As part of ADNOC’s highly successful In-Country Value (ICV) program, which aims to enhance the UAE’s local value chain by encouraging local manufacturing and supporting local industries, over 70% of the contracts’ value is expected to flow back into the UAE economy.



The ESTIDAMA program comprises of several packages, with the first one awarded in 2021 for early modification works on existing pipelines and successfully completed in 2023. The second and third packages, which are being awarded now, include the construction of new pipelines and a gas compression plant in Habshan that will help deliver essential feed gas to key customers across the Emirates.



ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan connects all parts of the UAE’s gas value chain, ensuring a sustainable and economical supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand. The plan includes innovative approaches and technologies to increase gas recovery from existing fields and develop untapped resources.



About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of raw gas feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae



