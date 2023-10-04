10 challengers to attend December final in the UAE to identify winner of a $1m opportunity with ADNOC

The Decarbonization Technology Challenge, launched at UAE Climate Tech forum, is led by ADNOC in collaboration with AWS, bp, Hub71 and Net Zero Technology Centre

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC announced, today, 10 finalists for its global Decarbonization Technology Challenge, launched at the UAE Climate Tech forum in May, to find innovators and pioneering climate technology companies that will reshape the global energy landscape. The companies have been selected from 650 entries from across 50 countries.

The shortlisted companies specialize in a range of innovations spanning carbon capture, AI, hydrogen, renewables, batteries and nature-based solutions. The finalists are:

CCU International , a British company developing a pressure-swing adsorption based carbon capture and utilization technology for industrial facilities

Sophie Hildebrand, ADNOC Chief Technology Officer, said: “Across ADNOC, we are leveraging technology and partnerships to help us achieve our Net Zero by 2045 ambition. The ADNOC Decarbonization Technology Challenge has served as a magnet, attracting hundreds of global innovators to us. Every company on this shortlist is a game changing pioneer and I look forward to meeting each of the finalists in the UAE at the end of the year.”

Contestants will pitch their innovations in the UAE in December. The winning company will receive a US $1 million pilot opportunity with ADNOC as well as development support at the state-of-the-art ADNOC Research and Innovation Center (ADRIC). The ADNOC Decarbonization Technology Challenge is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), bp, Hub71, and the Net Zero Technology Center.

ADNOC is accelerating the decarbonization of its business as it reduces the carbon intensity of its operations by 25% by 2030 and moves towards its Net Zero by 2045 ambition. Its decarbonization plans are backed by an initial allocation of $15 billion (AED55 billion) towards low-carbon solutions, new energies and climate technologies.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

