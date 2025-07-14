33 percent of students screened found in need of vision correction and consultations

Initiative now being expanded to benefit even more GEMS students and their families

Dubai, UAE: Titan Eye+, a leading eyewear and vision care brand by TATA group, is expanding its collaboration with GEMS Rewards, the rewards programme of GEMS Education, the UAE’s largest private school network. The initiative aims to promote the importance of eye health and encourage a culture of regular eye check-ups within school communities.

Building on the success of a recent pilot programme that involved a seven-day free eye-screening camp at two GEMS schools, Titan Eye+ is now growing the initiative to benefit a total of 10 schools.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventive eye check-ups, while highlighting the crucial role healthy vision plays in academic success, daily life, and long-term health. It underscores the long-standing commitment of Titan Eye+ to community well-being and to providing accessible eye care and promoting the importance of preventive vision health.

Emphasising on the need for early intervention, Mr. Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of International Business at Titan Company, mentioned, “During the pilot programme, our screenings revealed that around 33 percent of students required vision correction or consultation. These students showed changes in their vision without even realising the need for corrective action. Many reported symptoms of eye fatigue caused by prolonged screen time, and some were found to have complex vision issues.

We were able to address these issues through our campaign where each student received a personalised consultation, and tailored vision solutions to ensure they got the care and clarity they deserve. For us, that was the real impact; making a tangible difference in how we approach preventive eye care.”

“Our collaboration with GEMS Rewards stems from a shared commitment to community well-being through awareness. By integrating eye health education into the school environment, we are fostering a culture of care that extends well beyond the classroom. Through this ongoing collaboration, Titan Eye+ aims to make vision care an accessible and essential part of daily life, not just for students but for the wider community of teachers and parents alike.”

Mr. Vinod Murali, Operations Manager – GEMS Rewards, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Titan Eye+ to offer free eye-screenings to our students. GEMS Rewards aims to bring added value for our GEMS community, and by expanding this worthwhile initiative, we hope to do just that.”

The second phase of the collaboration will offer comprehensive eye-screening and personalised consultations to the students and faculties of 10 GEMS schools. To make this initiative meaningful for students, Titan Eye+ has designed interactive activities and engaging formats that turn a routine eye check-up into an educational experience. From gamified screenings to hands-on learning about eye health, the programme encourages students to take vision care seriously and understand its importance in daily life, both inside and outside the classroom.

For parents, the campaign offers valuable take-home eye care kits, which include simplified prescriptions, educational resources on children’s eye health, and tips for reducing digital eye strain, helping families make informed choices about their child’s eye health.

The expanded programme will continue to offer interactive and educational eye care experiences within the schools, aiming to instil the importance of eye health from a young age. Titan Eye+ aims to foster a strong, informed community that not only values eye health but also empowers individuals to prioritise regular vision care for improved academic performance, overall well-being, and a lifelong commitment to health.

About Titan Eye+

Titan Eye+ is a leading optical chain in India under the esteemed TATA group and has recently entered the UAE market in 2023 with store operations across Dubai and Sharjah.

Titan Eye+ aims to make quality eye care affordable and accessible to all. With this vision, we have forayed into the UAE region with differentiated expert eyecare solutions such as a 20-step 0-error free eye test, award-winning innovations in lenses, and high-quality eyewear products available for all eyecare needs, budgets, and occasions. Extending the TATA legacy of offering unparalleled care and comfort to its consumers, we are dedicated to making a difference for the people of the UAE and helping them experience superior optometry services.