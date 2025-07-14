The Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project seems to be making significant progress, with Rabat hosting this week several high-level meetings to discuss the project.



The project, which will stretch across 13 African countries, gained momentum during technical and steering committee meetings held during 10-11 July in Rabat.



The gatherings brought together top executives from national oil companies across West Africa to review the project’s progress.



The ambitious pipeline has already cleared several important milestones with detailed design completed in 2024, and environmental and social impact assessments completed for the northern section. Similar studies for the southern segment, running from Nigeria to Senegal, are now underway.



The pipeline will carry 30 billion cubic metres of gas annually when complete.



Developers plan to build it in phases, with a holding company overseeing financing and construction. Three separate project companies will handle different segments of the route, according to Moroccan officials.



During the Rabat meetings, officials signed a new memorandum of understanding between three key players, namely Nigeria’s National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Morocco’s ONHYM, and Togo’s National Gas Company (SOTOGAZ).



The agreement marks Togo’s official entry into the project and completes the series of partnerships with all countries along the pipeline route.



The pipeline will start in Nigeria and run along the Atlantic coast through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania before reaching Morocco. From there, it will connect to the existing Maghreb-Europe Pipeline and European gas networks.



The project will also supply gas to three landlocked countries, including Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.



