Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Javna, the leading provider of cloud communications platform (CPaaS) and omnichannel customer engagement solutions in the Middle East and North Africa, announced that its client Parcelat has achieved exceptional customer service improvements through Javna's innovative WhatsApp Business Platform and Zendesk integration solution.

Exceptional Results Demonstrate Power of Javna's Technology Solutions

Javna's advanced solutions enabled Parcelat to achieve outstanding results through the seamless integration of WhatsApp Business Platform with Zendesk customer relationship management system, successfully:

Reducing response times by 80% from over 4 minutes to under 40 seconds

Increasing team productivity by 45% while cutting agent effort by 50%

Achieving 95% customer engagement across 2,700 weekly WhatsApp conversations

Maintaining sub-40 second first-response SLA even during peak shipping surges

Javna's Solutions Support Vision 2030 Through Advanced Technology

Parcelat, founded in October 2023, operates Saudi Arabia's largest smart-locker network with hundreds of 24/7 self-service stations spanning over 25 cities. The company currently supports more than 500 e-commerce merchants, courier firms, and government entities. Javna takes pride in being the technology partner that enables Parcelat to achieve the digital transformation goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

Mohammad Sultan, Project Team Lead at Parcelat, commented: "Integrating WhatsApp with Zendesk was almost impossible after trying several vendors. Javna made it seamless, and their after-sales support is second to none. We now respond in under 40 seconds, and our agents never leave Zendesk."

Javna's Innovative Solutions Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience

Javna provided Parcelat with advanced technology solutions that included several innovative components:

Zendesk-WhatsApp Connector: A custom connector that syncs all WhatsApp messages, media files, and chatbot transcripts into Zendesk tickets in real-time.

AI-Powered Chatbot Builder: A no-code system built in one week that answers FAQs, shipment status, and returns inquiries 24/7.

Omnichannel Campaign Manager: A platform enabling marketing teams to launch segmented promotions and service alerts directly from Zendesk customer data.

Javna Leads Digital Success Across the Region

Parcelat's success story demonstrates Javna's deep expertise in empowering Saudi companies to adopt cutting-edge technologies and achieve world-class customer service standards. It also highlights Javna's ability to deliver specialized solutions that understand Saudi market requirements and bilingual customer needs.

Parcelat now resolves peak-hour inquiries without hiring additional staff, while real-time campaign analytics reveal a 22% click-through rate on targeted delivery promotions.

Javna Continues Innovation with Ambitious Future Plans

Javna is working with Parcelat to expand their collaboration through:

Advanced AI customer journey mapping development

Scaling AI-driven support to handle larger volumes

Maintaining sub-minute response times across all channels

About Parcelat

Parcelat is the National Parcel Stations Network Company in Saudi Arabia, a fast-growing Riyadh-based delivery and logistics technology company. The company operates Saudi Arabia's largest smart-locker network with hundreds of self-service stations across more than 25 cities, supporting over 500 merchants and organizations in achieving efficient and secure delivery solutions.

About Javna

Javna is the leading provider of cloud-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and omnichannel customer engagement solutions in the Middle East and North Africa. Its secure, scalable platform empowers businesses to build meaningful connections with their customers through an AI-powered, multichannel chatbot builder; fully programmable communication channels; SMS APIs, WhatsApp Business integrations, omnichannel verification codes (OTP), and real-time alerts and notifications across every channel.

Since its founding in 2001, Javna has cemented its leadership with global reach to more than 180 countries and over 1,500 mobile operator connections, all backed by enterprise-grade security and round-the-clock, multilingual support.

Javna’s solutions help organizations in banking, telecom, retail, e-commerce, and logistics boost engagement, raise conversion rates, and elevate the customer experience at every stage of the customer journey.