Dubai, UAE – As the UAE continues to position itself as a top-tier retirement destination for global citizens, NOVVI Properties is stepping up to support retirees through every stage of their relocation journey, from selecting ideal properties to navigating the country’s long-term residency visa pathways.

With no income, capital gains, or inheritance tax and a high standard of living backed by world-class infrastructure, the UAE is becoming increasingly attractive for foreign nationals planning their retirement. The government’s introduction of the Retirement Visa Programme and expanded Golden Visa options is part of a wider strategy to welcome experienced professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking a stable, tax-efficient lifestyle.

The Retirement Visa allows eligible individuals aged 55+ to obtain a renewable five-year residency without the need for a local sponsor. Applicants must either own AED 1M in property, maintain AED 1M in UAE bank deposits or demonstrate an annual income of AED 240,000. Processing is fast and transparent, with family sponsorship options and a 60-day grace period on expiry.

Meanwhile, retirees with higher investment capacity may opt for the Investor Residence Visa (AED 5M in property, held for 3 years), or the prestigious 10-year Golden Visa, available to those investing AED 2M or more in UAE real estate, including off-plan and mortgaged properties.

“At NOVVI Properties, we recognize that retirement is about more than real estate—it’s about building a lifestyle,” said Mario Volpi, head of Brokerage NOVVI Properties. “We assist clients with property selection, visa application guidance and after-sales services, offering a seamless transition into the UAE’s vibrant and secure environment. Retiring in the UAE offers an unmatched combination of safety, lifestyle and financial freedom. Whether clients are drawn to the cultural vibrancy of Dubai, the serene waterfront communities of Abu Dhabi or family-friendly neighbourhoods across the Emirates, we take pride in providing a personalised approach. Our mission is to help each retiree feel confident and supported every step of the way.”

From luxury waterfront villas to turnkey city apartments, NOVVI’s portfolio caters to a wide range of lifestyle and investment goals. Clients also benefit from end-to-end visa support, including documentation, coordination with UAE immigration authorities, and access to legal and financial partners when needed.

With tailored services and a deep understanding of the UAE’s evolving residency programs, NOVVI Properties get retirees ready to embrace a new chapter in one of the world’s most dynamic and welcoming destinations.

